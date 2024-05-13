Search icon
    Grassroots Distributed Systems: Preliminaries: Asynchronous Distributed Multiagent Transition System

    by Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & LuckMay 13th, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    A distributed system is grassroots if it can have autonomous, independently-deployed instances that can interoperate once interconnected.
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

    Authors:

    (1) Ehud Shapiro, Department of Computer Science and Applied Math, Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel and [email protected].



    A Preliminaries: Asynchronous Distributed Multiagent Transition Systems

    Here we introduce definitions and results regarding asynchronous distributed multiagent transition systems [24], needed for the definition and proofs of grassroots protocols. The original reference introduces them in four stages: transition systems; multiagent; distributed; asynchronous, and in addition to proofs it includes examples illustrating the various concepts. Here, we introduce distributed multiagent transition systems at once and simplify other notions by adhering to this special case.


    Assume a set Π of agents, each equipped with a single and unique key-pair, and identify an agent p ∈ Π by its public key. While the set of all agents Π could in principle be infinite (think of all the agents that are yet to be born), when we refer to a particular set of agents P ⊆ Π we assume P to be finite.


