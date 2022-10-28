Search icon
    Government Adoption of Decentralized Technologyby@falbouni
    520 reads

    Government Adoption of Decentralized Technology

    Decentralization’s potential in governmental sectors can be clear now that the technology has matured. From central bank digital currencies, to voting and identity verification, the technology is now capable of facilitating the infrastructure for any purpose. The Bahamas introduced their own CBDC with legitimate advantages already being prevalent. A report titled “Banking on Blockchain: A Value Analysis for Investment Banks’ core middle- and back-office processes in areas such as Finance reporting where costs could shrink by 70% as a result of the optimized data quality, transparency and internal controls.

