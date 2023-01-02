Winners Crowned as Everscale Hackathon Wraps up

Everscale, one of Asia’s premier blockchain networks, has concluded its online . Winners have been declared for each track and given their shares of the hackathon’s $43,000 prize pool. Elysium hackathon Fresh off of winning AIBC’s network of the year honors, the Everscale network, which has set a new scalability standard in the blockchain industry by virtue of its infinite sharding technology, hosted an online hackathon that started in November. The purpose of the hackathon was to give the most talented developers out there a chance to test their skills by working with one of the most technologically sophisticated networks. The hackathon had three main tracks dedicated to GameFi, web3 communications and composable smart contracts, along with a number of smaller tasks. A total of 31 teams participated in the event. The main tracks were open to teams of developers and the smaller tasks were for individuals. Winners were selected for each track by a jury made up of industry experts and Everscale network specialists. For each team track, first place received a prize of $5,000, second place — $4,000, and third — $3,000. GameFi track The GameFi track was designed by specialists from the Everscale network and participants were asked to implement a GameFi project into the network using FT and NFT standards. The project had to be designed to comply with the unique characteristics of the network or utilize an analog of the ERC1155 standard. First place in this category went to , a GameFi app on Everscale in which players compete against each other to capture the most hex cells in a larger hexagon, with rewards paid out in Everscale’s native EVER currency. Clash of Hex Second place went to , a zombie game that operates with NFTs. Zombax And third place went to , a game that has players run through the convoluted loops of a Sam Bankman-Fried style investment plan. SBF Trust Composable smart contracts track The composable smart contracts track was put together by Broxus, lead infrastructure developers on the Everscale network. Broxus has designed and launched a number of Everscale’s DeFi platforms, including , the and . Octus Bridge FlatQube DEX EVER Wallet Participants in the composable smart contracts track had to come up with platforms featuring unique use cases built on the on-chain composability of Everscale smart contracts. First place went to , a tool that allows users to create different DeFi strategies by combining a number of different activities like transfers, swaps, and farming. DeFi Strategy Builder Second place went to , a wallet where users do not have to pay fees in EVER in order to make transactions. Third place went to , A game in which players can bet on the WEVER rate in FlatQube's WEVER/USDT pool. Gasless Wallet EVER Bet Rates Web3 communications track Participants in the web3 communications track were tasked with creating a platform that was built using Ylide SDK. The first place for this track went to , a web3 messenger in the form of a desktop application for Mac OS. Second place went to , an encrypted password manager compatible with all Ylide-supported networks, and third place went to , an application that allows users to send invoices, split bills with friends, and request refunds. Ylide Chat Ylide Pass Splytlide In all, the hackathon was a marked success, bringing together talented developers from all over the world to improve both Everscale and the DeFi industry. Competition among participating teams was stiff but resulted in a number of creative and promising projects. Everscale has made hosting events like this a priority, so developers that missed out on this should be on the lookout in the new year for the next opportunity to make their mark and earn some prize money.