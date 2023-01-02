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Winners Crowned as Everscale Hackathon Wraps up

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byEverscale@everscale

Blockchain done better. Welcome to a faster, scalable world!

January 2nd, 2023
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Everscale@everscale

Blockchain done better. Welcome to a faster, scalable world!

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web3#blockchain#hackathon#broxus#gamefi#smart-contracts#web3#ylide#good-company

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