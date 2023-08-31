Analyzing Web3 Growth Through the Lens of Developers

Too Long; Didn't Read Web3 technologies, built on decentralized networks like blockchain, have revolutionized web development. This shift has led to a surge in developers contributing to Web3 applications and platforms. The growth is driven by the popularity of DeFi and NFTs, supported by community initiatives and platforms like Gitcoin. Platforms like Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana have facilitated this growth. The number of active decentralized applications (dApps) on Ethereum has significantly increased. The rise in Web3-related repositories on GitHub underscores growing developer interest. The job market for Web3 developers has expanded exponentially, with increased educational efforts to meet demand. DeFi's influence is notable, driving the need for specialized DeFi developers. This global movement indicates the increasing importance of Web3 in shaping the future of decentralized technologies.