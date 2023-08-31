Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Analyzing Web3 Growth Through the Lens of Developersby@falbouni

    Analyzing Web3 Growth Through the Lens of Developers

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Web3 technologies, built on decentralized networks like blockchain, have revolutionized web development. This shift has led to a surge in developers contributing to Web3 applications and platforms. The growth is driven by the popularity of DeFi and NFTs, supported by community initiatives and platforms like Gitcoin. Platforms like Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana have facilitated this growth. The number of active decentralized applications (dApps) on Ethereum has significantly increased. The rise in Web3-related repositories on GitHub underscores growing developer interest. The job market for Web3 developers has expanded exponentially, with increased educational efforts to meet demand. DeFi's influence is notable, driving the need for specialized DeFi developers. This global movement indicates the increasing importance of Web3 in shaping the future of decentralized technologies.
    featured image - Analyzing Web3 Growth Through the Lens of Developers
    web3 #web3 #web-developer #web3-growth
    Your Friendly CryptoMan HackerNoon profile picture

    @falbouni

    Your Friendly CryptoMan

    I'm no superhero, I just share my thoughts about crypto and the industry.

    Receive Stories from @falbouni

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Your Friendly CryptoMan HackerNoon profile picture
    by Your Friendly CryptoMan @falbouni.I'm no superhero, I just share my thoughts about crypto and the industry.
    Read My Stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Rise of Leveraged Trading: Exploring Decentralized Alternatives
    Published at Jun 16, 2023 by falbouni #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Gall3ry Renovates the Web3 User Experience With Leading Technology: On-chain Content
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by gall3ry #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    DeSo-Backed SocialFi App Focus Raises $20 Million In Under 24 Hours
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Mine Bitcoin Using NFTs With GoMining
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by aahil #bitcoin-mining
    Article Thumbnail
    GitOps: From Chaos to Control - Managing Infrastructure Like Code
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by muhammadadnan #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    HELLO Labs Unveils Distribution Strategy For Killer Whales Series
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!