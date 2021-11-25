Search icon
10 Skills That Can Land You A Job in Crypto by@cryptojobslist

10 Skills That Can Land You A Job in Crypto

With every bull run, the number of Crypto companies and innovation only keep going up. Most crypto jobs are non-technical, as there is a high demand for marketing, content creators, and community management. Apart from that, Solidity Development is one of the most in-demand skills technical from crypto companies as it is the programming language used to interact with the Ethereum blockchain and build Dapps. Crypto also requires various soft skills such as knowing the language and staying connected.
Crypto Jobs List Hacker Noon profile picture

@cryptojobslist
Crypto Jobs List

The Web’s Biggest List of Cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and Blockchain Jobs

