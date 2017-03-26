Got an idea for a product? What to do next.

Congratulations on coming up with an idea!

Now it can be really tempting to want to go in a million directions.

You might want to productize it into a THING, such as a book, a service, or software app, and start making some money!

While it’s important to productize our idea, we need to start by making sure our idea doesn’t just appeal to us, but to others as well and it’s one they will be willing to pay for.

Whenever I say this people get up in arms. They worry that someone may steal their idea or they may receive some negative feedback.

To protect their idea, they either keep it in their heads, or just appeal to those who are in their trusted circle.

The problem with keeping an idea to ourselves is that we fail to discover what is really good and bad about it.

And the problem with getting feedback from our trusted circle, is that the feedback ends up being pretty biased: we’re showered with praise or may give us feedback that doesn’t really apply to who the idea is intended to be for.

In today’s lesson, I’ll show you how to effectively share your idea, and learn how to filter feedback.

