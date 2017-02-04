Google’s Closure Compiler can slow code too

Benchmarking is important, I feel there’s not enough
Closure Compiler Service is the easiest way to get started with the Closure Compiler. I honestly didn’t want to install it locally if they offered a free, quick and online service. I chose the Simple Optimization, choosing the Advanced mode would remove the Fibonacci function, after all, nothing is being done with the result.
Let’s benchmark it…
const time = process.hrtime()
function fib (n) {
if (n < 2) return n
return fib(n - 2) + fib(n - 1)
}
for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) { // 10 iterations
for (let n = 0; n < 37; n++) { // fib(0) ... fib(40)
fib(n)
}
}
let diff = process.hrtime(time)
console.log(`Benchmark took ${diff[0]}s, ${diff[1]}ns`)
diff = (diff[0] * 1e9 + diff[1]) / 10
diff = [Math.floor(diff / 1e9), Math.floor(diff % 1e9)]
console.log(`Benchmark took ${diff[0]}s, ${diff[1]}ns per iteration`)
Results:
➜ node original.10.js
Benchmark took 6s, 140681979ns
Benchmark took 0s, 614068197ns per iteration
var time = process.hrtime();
function fib(a) {
return 2 > a ? a : fib(a - 2) + fib(a - 1);
}
for (var i = 0;10 > i;i++) {
for (var n = 0;37 > n;n++) {
fib(n);
}
}
var diff = process.hrtime(time);
console.log("Benchmark took " + diff[0] + "s, " + diff[1] + "ns");
diff = (1e9 * diff[0] + diff[1]) / 10;
diff = [Math.floor(diff / 1e9), Math.floor(diff % 1e9)];
console.log("Benchmark took " + diff[0] + "s, " + diff[1] + "ns per iteration");
Results:
➜ node compiled.10.js
Benchmark took 6s, 334487173ns
Benchmark took 0s, 633448717ns per iteration
I ran the test many times. Compiler version is slower. Maybe not by a lot (~3%), but slower.
If we were to actually run fibonacci for real stuff, we would use a cache with preinitialized hard-coded values:
// First 79 values for fibonacci's function
const cache = [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, 233, 377, 610,987, 1597, 2584, 4181, 6765, 10946, 17711, 28657, 46368, 75025, 121393,196418, 317811, 514229, 832040, 1346269, 2178309, 3524578, 5702887, 9227465,14930352, 24157817, 39088169, 63245986, 102334155, 165580141, 267914296,433494437, 701408733, 1134903170, 1836311903, 2971215073, 4807526976,7778742049, 12586269025, 20365011074, 32951280099, 53316291173, 86267571272,139583862445, 225851433717, 365435296162, 591286729879, 956722026041,1548008755920, 2504730781961, 4052739537881, 6557470319842, 10610209857723,17167680177565, 27777890035288, 44945570212853, 72723460248141,117669030460994, 190392490709135, 308061521170129, 498454011879264,806515533049393, 1304969544928657, 2111485077978050, 3416454622906707,5527939700884757, 8944394323791464]
function fib (n) {
return cache[n] !== undefined ? cache[n] : fib(n-2) + fib (n-1)
}
