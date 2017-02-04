Google’s Closure Compiler can slow code too

Benchmarking is important, I feel there’s not enough

Closure Compiler Service is the easiest way to get started with the Closure Compiler. I honestly didn’t want to install it locally if they offered a free, quick and online service. I chose the Simple Optimization, choosing the Advanced mode would remove the Fibonacci function, after all, nothing is being done with the result.

Let’s benchmark it…

Original Code (standard style, ES6 const/let)

const time = process.hrtime()



function fib (n) {

if (n < 2) return n

return fib(n - 2) + fib(n - 1)

}



for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) { // 10 iterations

for (let n = 0; n < 37; n++) { // fib(0) ... fib(40)

fib(n)

}

}



let diff = process.hrtime(time)

console.log(`Benchmark took ${diff[0]}s, ${diff[1]}ns`)

diff = (diff[0] * 1e9 + diff[1]) / 10

diff = [Math.floor(diff / 1e9), Math.floor(diff % 1e9)]



console.log(`Benchmark took ${diff[0]}s, ${diff[1]}ns per iteration`)

Results:

➜ node original.10.js

Benchmark took 6s, 140681979ns

Benchmark took 0s, 614068197ns per iteration

Closure Compiler version:

var time = process.hrtime();

function fib(a) {

return 2 > a ? a : fib(a - 2) + fib(a - 1);

}

for (var i = 0;10 > i;i++) {

for (var n = 0;37 > n;n++) {

fib(n);

}

}

var diff = process.hrtime(time);

console.log("Benchmark took " + diff[0] + "s, " + diff[1] + "ns");

diff = (1e9 * diff[0] + diff[1]) / 10;

diff = [Math.floor(diff / 1e9), Math.floor(diff % 1e9)];

console.log("Benchmark took " + diff[0] + "s, " + diff[1] + "ns per iteration");

Results:

➜ node compiled.10.js

Benchmark took 6s, 334487173ns

Benchmark took 0s, 633448717ns per iteration

I ran the test many times. Compiler version is slower. Maybe not by a lot (~3%), but slower.

If we were to actually run fibonacci for real stuff, we would use a cache with preinitialized hard-coded values:

// First 79 values for fibonacci's function

const cache = [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, 233, 377, 610,987, 1597, 2584, 4181, 6765, 10946, 17711, 28657, 46368, 75025, 121393,196418, 317811, 514229, 832040, 1346269, 2178309, 3524578, 5702887, 9227465,14930352, 24157817, 39088169, 63245986, 102334155, 165580141, 267914296,433494437, 701408733, 1134903170, 1836311903, 2971215073, 4807526976,7778742049, 12586269025, 20365011074, 32951280099, 53316291173, 86267571272,139583862445, 225851433717, 365435296162, 591286729879, 956722026041,1548008755920, 2504730781961, 4052739537881, 6557470319842, 10610209857723,17167680177565, 27777890035288, 44945570212853, 72723460248141,117669030460994, 190392490709135, 308061521170129, 498454011879264,806515533049393, 1304969544928657, 2111485077978050, 3416454622906707,5527939700884757, 8944394323791464]

function fib (n) {

return cache[n] !== undefined ? cache[n] : fib(n-2) + fib (n-1)

}

