Google Releases Flutter for Windows

Google announces a significant update to Flutter to make building apps for Windows easier.

Flutter supports building apps for Windows.

Here is the significant new feature announced by Google for Flutter 2.10: stable support for Windows applications. The goal is to allow Windows developers to benefit from the same productivity and power as mobile developers. Thus, developers can create desktop applications in Flutter while targeting: iOS, Android, Linux, and the web.

Microsoft teams also contributed to the project. Kevin Gallo, Corporate Vice President for Windows Developer Platform at Microsoft, said, "We are thrilled to see Flutter developers bringing their experiences to Windows and also publishing to the Microsoft Store. Support for Flutter for Windows is a big step forward for the community, and we can't wait to see what you bring to Windows! »

Good to know: Flutter already supported Linux, Windows, and macOS in beta, but Windows is the first to get stable support.

Why does Google optimize Flutter for Windows?

Google explains: "Desktop apps aren't just mobile apps running on a bigger screen. They are designed for different input devices, such as a keyboard and mouse. They have resizable windows that often run on a widescreen. There are different conventions for critical elements such as accessibility, input method editors, and visual style. »

Another reason for this Flutter update for Windows: the firm specifies that PC applications also use different APIs from those running on Android or iOS.

Flutter, a real opportunity for cross-platform development

Rolling out in March 2021, Flutter 2 now allows developers to build apps for any platform: iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux, as well as web experiences targeting browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge. Google's framework is free and open source.







