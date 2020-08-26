Going beyond StartUp Revenue and Traffic metrics!

@ rene_14 Rene Muhire Founder of Zimo.io and Gapelist.com | I enjoy 🚵🏾 📚🎾🎒👟⚽

Photo by Dan Meyers

What areas of transparency do companies cover?

There's been a movement in the tech to be an open startup as excellent covered by dinkydani and I for one I'm for it.

Buffer has been a pioneer in embracing transparency from having open salaries to publish an annual diversity & inclusion report. This got me thinking about how many other companies out there, that simply have incorporate aspects of buffer's transparency.

Given the Black Lives Matter movement world wide, I started thinking what other companies out there that publish their aspect of Buffer's diversity pillars. The first category was of course diversity and inclusion report.

The GapeList was born

I created a spreadsheet to see what I can compile. Before long I started to add other categories and the sheet grew. I started to share it with friends and before long other folks outside my network started to ask for access. This was the validation that I need and confirmation that I was onto something. The simple spreadsheet became the Gapelist.

Time to build

Photo by Josue Isai Ramos Figueroa via Unsplash

The spreadsheet turned out to be a MVP which cost me nothing at all, simply a few minutes here and there a week to add to it. The spreadsheet also game a blueprint I needed to base the Gapelist website on. With my friend's help I worked with a dev to bring it to live. It too less than a week to get it shipped.

This is just the beginning and there is room for improvement but if you have any feedback please let me know.

What other companies do you think I add to the Gapelist?

