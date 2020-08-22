Glossary of Security Terms: CSRF

CSRF (Cross-Site Request Forgery) is an attack that impersonates a trusted user and sends a website unwanted commands. This can be done, for example, by including malicious parameters in a URL behind a link that purports to go somewhere else:

< img src =" https :// www .example .com / index .php ? action = delete & id =123">

For users who have some permissions on

<img>

, theelement will execute action onwithout their noticed, even if the element is not at

There are many ways to prevent CSRF, such as implement RESTful API, add secure token, etc.

