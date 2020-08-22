Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
CSRF (Cross-Site Request Forgery) is an attack that impersonates a trusted user and sends a website unwanted commands. This can be done, for example, by including malicious parameters in a URL behind a link that purports to go somewhere else:
<img src="https://www.example.com/index.php?action=delete&id=123">
For users who have some permissions on
, the
https://www.example.com
element will execute action on
<img>
without their noticed, even if the element is not at
https://www.example.com
.
https://www.example.com
There are many ways to prevent CSRF, such as implement RESTful API, add secure token, etc.
General knowledge
