Glossary of Security Terms: CSP by@mozilla

Glossary of Security Terms: CSP

August 23rd 2020
@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

A CSP (Content Security Policy) is used to detect and mitigate certain types of website related attacks like XSS and data injections.

The implementation is based on an HTTP header called 

Content-Security-Policy
.

