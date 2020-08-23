Glossary of Security Terms: CSP

@ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

A CSP (Content Security Policy) is used to detect and mitigate certain types of website related attacks like XSS and data injections.

The implementation is based on an HTTP header called Content-Security-Policy .

Learn more

General knowledge

Technical knowledge

View Previous Terms:



Credits

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/CSP

Published under Open CC Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 license

Share this story @ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Read my stories Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Tags