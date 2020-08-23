Glossary of Security Terms: CSP

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Visit SmartBear Software https://bit.ly/3g8JRF6promoted
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
A CSP (Content Security Policy) is used to detect and mitigate certain types of website related attacks like XSS and data injections.
The implementation is based on an HTTP header called
.
Content-Security-Policy
General knowledge
Technical knowledge
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.