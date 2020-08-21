Before you go, check out these stories!

Hackernoon logoGlossary of Security Terms: CORS-Safelisted Response Header by@mozilla

Glossary of Security Terms: CORS-Safelisted Response Header

August 21st 2020
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

A CORS-safelisted response header is an HTTP header which has been safelisted so that it will not be filtered when responses are processed by CORS, since they're considered safe (as the headers listed in 

Access-Control-Expose-Headers
). By default, the safelist includes the following response headers:

Examples

Extending the safelist

You can extend the list of CORS-safelisted response headers by using the 

Access-Control-Expose-Headers
header:

Access-Control-Expose-Headers: X-Custom-Header, Content-Length

