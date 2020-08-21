Glossary of Security Terms: CORS-Safelisted Response Header

@ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

A CORS-safelisted response header is an HTTP header which has been safelisted so that it will not be filtered when responses are processed by CORS, since they're considered safe (as the headers listed in Access-Control-Expose-Headers ). By default, the safelist includes the following response headers:

Examples

Extending the safelist

You can extend the list of CORS-safelisted response headers by using the Access-Control-Expose-Headers header:

Access-Control-Expose-Headers : X-Custom-Header, Content-Length

View Previous Terms:

Credits

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/CORS-safelisted_response_header

Published under Open CC Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 license

Share this story @ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Read my stories Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Tags