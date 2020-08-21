Glossary of Security Terms: CORS-Safelisted Response Header

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
A CORS-safelisted response header is an HTTP header which has been safelisted so that it will not be filtered when responses are processed by CORS, since they're considered safe (as the headers listed in
). By default, the safelist includes the following response headers:
Access-Control-Expose-Headers
Extending the safelist
You can extend the list of CORS-safelisted response headers by using the
header:
Access-Control-Expose-Headers
Access-Control-Expose-Headers: X-Custom-Header, Content-Length
