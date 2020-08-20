Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
A CORS-safelisted request header is one of the following HTTP headers:
When containing only these headers (and values that meet the additional requirements laid out below), a requests doesn't need to send a preflight request in the context of CORS.
You can safelist more headers using the
header and also list the above headers there to circumvent the following additional restrictions:
Access-Control-Allow-Headers
Additional restrictions
CORS-safelisted headers must also fulfill the following requirements in order to be a CORS-safelisted request header:
and
Accept-Language
: can only have values consisting of
Content-Language
,
0-9
,
A-Z
, space or
a-z
.
*,-.;=
and
Accept
: can't contain a CORS-unsafe request header byte:
Content-Type
, Delete, Tab and control characters: 0x00 to 0x19.
"():<>?@[\]{}
: needs to have a MIME type of its parsed value (ignoring parameters) of either
Content-Type
,
application/x-www-form-urlencoded
, or
multipart/form-data
.
text/plain
