Glossary of Security Terms: CORS-Safelisted Request Header

A CORS-safelisted request header is one of the following HTTP headers:

When containing only these headers (and values that meet the additional requirements laid out below), a requests doesn't need to send a preflight request in the context of CORS.

You can safelist more headers using the Access-Control-Allow-Headers header and also list the above headers there to circumvent the following additional restrictions:

Additional restrictions



CORS-safelisted headers must also fulfill the following requirements in order to be a CORS-safelisted request header:

For Accept-Language and Content-Language : can only have values consisting of 0-9 , A-Z , a-z , space or *,-.;= .

and : can only have values consisting of , , , space or . For Accept and Content-Type : can't contain a CORS-unsafe request header byte: "():<>?@[\]{} , Delete, Tab and control characters: 0x00 to 0x19.

and : can't contain a CORS-unsafe request header byte: , Delete, Tab and control characters: 0x00 to 0x19. For Content-Type : needs to have a MIME type of its parsed value (ignoring parameters) of either application/x-www-form-urlencoded , multipart/form-data , or text/plain .

: needs to have a MIME type of its parsed value (ignoring parameters) of either , , or . For any header: the value’s length can't be greater than 128.

