Glossary of Security Terms: CORS-Safelisted Request Header

Glossary of Security Terms: CORS-Safelisted Request Header

August 20th 2020
Mozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

A CORS-safelisted request header is one of the following HTTP headers:

When containing only these headers (and values that meet the additional requirements laid out below), a requests doesn't need to send a preflight request in the context of CORS.

You can safelist more headers using the 

Access-Control-Allow-Headers
header and also list the above headers there to circumvent the following additional restrictions:

Additional restrictions

CORS-safelisted headers must also fulfill the following requirements in order to be a CORS-safelisted request header:

  • For 
    Accept-Language
     and 
    Content-Language
    : can only have values consisting of 
    0-9
    , 
    A-Z
    , 
    a-z
    , space or 
    *,-.;=
    .
  • For 
    Accept
     and 
    Content-Type
    : can't contain a CORS-unsafe request header byte: 
    "():<>?@[\]{}
    , Delete, Tab and control characters: 0x00 to 0x19.
  • For 
    Content-Type
    : needs to have a MIME type of its parsed value (ignoring parameters) of either 
    application/x-www-form-urlencoded
    , 
    multipart/form-data
    , or 
    text/plain
    .
  • For any header: the value’s length can't be greater than 128.

