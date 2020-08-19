Glossary of Security Terms: CORS

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) is a system, consisting of transmitting HTTP headers, that determines whether browsers block frontend JavaScript code from accessing responses for cross-origin requests.
The same-origin security policy forbids cross-origin access to resources. But CORS gives web servers the ability to say they want to opt into allowing cross-origin access to their resources.
General knowledge
CORS headers
Indicates whether the response can be shared.
Access-Control-Allow-Credentials
Indicates whether or not the response to the request can be exposed when the credentials flag is true.
Used in response to a preflight request to indicate which HTTP headers can be used when making the actual request.
Specifies the method or methods allowed when accessing the resource in response to a preflight request.
Indicates which headers can be exposed as part of the response by listing their names.
Indicates how long the results of a preflight request can be cached.
Access-Control-Request-Headers
Used when issuing a preflight request to let the server know which HTTP headers will be used when the actual request is made.
Used when issuing a preflight request to let the server know which HTTP method will be used when the actual request is made.
Indicates where a fetch originates from.
Technical reference
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.