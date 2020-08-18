Before you go, check out these stories!

Hackernoon logoGlossary of Security Terms: Ciphertext by@mozilla

Glossary of Security Terms: Ciphertext

August 18th 2020
@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

In cryptography, a ciphertext is a scrambled message that conveys information but is not legible unless decrypted with the right cipher and the right secret (usually a key), reproducing the original cleartext. A ciphertext's security, and therefore the secrecy of the contained information, depends on using a secure cipher and keeping the key secret.

