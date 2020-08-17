Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoGlossary of Security Terms: Cipher Suite by@mozilla

Glossary of Security Terms: Cipher Suite

August 17th 2020
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

A cipher suite is a combination of a key exchange algorithm, authentication method, bulk encryption cipher, and message authentication code.

In a cryptosystem like TLS, the client and server must agree on a cipher suite before they can begin communicating securely.  A typical cipher suite looks like ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 or ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256, indicating:

  • ECDHE (elliptic curve Diffie-Hellman ephemeral) for key exchange
  • RSA for authentication
  • AES-128 as the cipher, with Galois/Counter Mode (GCM) as the block cipher mode of operation
  • SHA-256 as the hash-based message authentication code (HMAC)

Learn more

View Previous Terms:

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Read my stories

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Related

How to use Javascript's Performance API and measure page performance

pre-emoji story
#hackernoon-top-story
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

3min
05/29/20

What Does Ethereum 3.0 Look Like?

5 reactions
#blockchain
Author profile picture
01/06/21

Tags

#beginners#security-terms#mozilla#hackernoon-top-story#password-protection#backend#web-development#security
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.