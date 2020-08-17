Glossary of Security Terms: Cipher Suite

@ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

A cipher suite is a combination of a key exchange algorithm, authentication method, bulk encryption cipher, and message authentication code.

In a cryptosystem like TLS, the client and server must agree on a cipher suite before they can begin communicating securely. A typical cipher suite looks like ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 or ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256, indicating:

ECDHE (elliptic curve Diffie-Hellman ephemeral) for key exchange

RSA for authentication

AES-128 as the cipher, with Galois/Counter Mode (GCM) as the block cipher mode of operation

SHA-256 as the hash-based message authentication code (HMAC)

Learn more

View Previous Terms:

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Cipher_suite

Published under Open CC Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 license

Share this story @ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Read my stories Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Tags