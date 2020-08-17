Glossary of Security Terms: Cipher Suite

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
A cipher suite is a combination of a key exchange algorithm, authentication method, bulk encryption cipher, and message authentication code.
In a cryptosystem like TLS, the client and server must agree on a cipher suite before they can begin communicating securely. A typical cipher suite looks like ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 or ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256, indicating:
