A recent study conducted by Kiseki in the fall of 2024 uncovers a fascinating trend: Japanese singles are increasingly eager to connect with people from around the globe. This shift in social dynamics is noteworthy.

Record Numbers of Japanese Living Abroad

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a historic high of 570,000 Japanese citizens now reside overseas, the largest figure seen in over 30 years. This surge reflects a vibrant curiosity about diverse cultures, particularly among younger generations, as highlighted by Kiseki's latest research. The survey reveals that over 95% of Japanese singles are enthusiastic about engaging with foreigners. Given Japan’s historically complex attitudes toward international cultures, it’s intriguing to explore what drives this newfound openness.

Understanding the Motivations Behind Japan's Singles

Delving into the desires of Japanese singles is a complex endeavor. Kiseki, a part of the Social Discovery Group and recognized for its excellence in global matchmaking by the Japan Number One Research Institute LLC, conducted an insightful online survey with over 230 participants from various age brackets. The findings are compelling.

A Remarkable 95% Eager to Connect with Foreigners

One of the most striking insights from Kiseki’s 2024 survey is that an impressive 95% of respondents express a desire to connect with individuals from other countries. The enthusiasm is nearly equal among men (96%) and women (94%), indicating that this interest transcends gender.





Many participants articulated their intentions clearly: while some are in search of love and romance, a significant number prioritize friendship. In fact, 70% are looking to forge friendships through communication, while 29% simply wish for someone to converse with. Language acquisition also plays a crucial role, with 56% eager to practice their speaking skills with others.While friendship and language learning are primary motivators, romance remains an appealing prospect for many.



Kiseki reports that 21% of respondents are actively seeking love, with men showing slightly more interest than women.

The Rise of International Romance

The trend toward international relationships is already gaining momentum in Japan. The survey indicates that 45% of participants have engaged in romantic relationships with foreigners, with women (50%) reporting higher rates than men (36%). Digital platforms are pivotal in fostering these international connections. Kiseki's findings show that 32% have met foreigners online, and 11% have established both online and offline relationships. Younger individuals are particularly inclined to connect digitally, although offline interactions tend to increase with age. When asked about their preferred methods for meeting new people in the future, over 70% expressed a willingness to engage through online platforms or dating sites. Notably, many Japanese singles prefer a gradual approach—favoring casual friendships and language exchanges before diving into romantic pursuits.

Kiseki: Bridging Connections Across Borders

While there’s a clear enthusiasm among Japanese singles for meeting foreigners, navigating these connections can be challenging. Launched by SDG, Kiseki has become a leading platform for connecting individuals from approximately 80 countries. Kiseki offers seamless communication features such as AI-assisted chat translations, speed matching, and video calls, facilitating meaningful interactions across borders. The platform encourages users to take their time in building friendships and developing online relationships while also serving as a resource for language learning and cultural exploration. Safety is paramount; Kiseki employs rigorous identity and age verification through trusted providers like Liquid, ensuring a secure environment for its users.









In conclusion, as Japan’s singles increasingly seek connections beyond their borders, platforms like Kiseki play a vital role in fostering these exciting new relationships—whether they blossom into friendships or romantic partnerships.



