56k+ Marketers Joined Global Marketing Day

The inaugural Global Marketing Day is on the books. More than 56,000 registrants from all over the world, including those at live studios in four cities — Sydney, London, New York, and San Francisco. At any given time live viewers averaged more than 15,000. The purpose was to connect people from all over the world in a way that had never been done before.

“We wanted to do something unique, something that nobody had ever done before and something that will connect people across the whole world,” says SEMRush Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer Eugine Levin . “It was a learning curve for the whole team, we had experience in making both online events and offline events, but not on this scale. We have learned a lot. It was probably one of the most viewed online events of the year in MarTech. Getting the same audience with any sort of offline event would be very hard.”

Topics ranged from making videos for business to positioning yourself as a leading expert in your field to the importance of putting your customers first to repurposing social media content for other platforms. Basically any marketing topic you could think of, there was a unique twist put on it.

The massive effort that went into pulling this off globally is obvious when you see the breadth of topic videos – available here . But will they do it again next year?

“We might slightly change format to make it even better and bigger, but we will definitely do something,” says Levin.

Here’s what other participants had to say:

“It was great to participate in Global Marketing Day and share deep insights about Personal Branding with two of my marketing favorites,” said Brian Fanzo and Stephanie Liu.

“We reviewed strong organic content strategy for building a personal brand that stands up and confidently is unique.” – Goldie Chan , LinkedIn Influencer and Founder of Warm Robots

“Global Marketing Day was the best online conference that I have ever attended or spoken at. It involved a large number of marketers from across the globe, featuring a diverse array of topics under social media and digital marketing. Logistically, it almost seemed impossible; yet, SEMrush made everything run smoothly and beautifully without losing any personal touch. I gained valuable feedback and engagement from the live audience for my talk and our session on live streaming. Very few online conferences can have the level of audience engagement that Global Marketing Day received. A hearty congratulations to Anton Shulke and everyone who worked on this to make such a successful event.” – Dr. Ai Addyson-Zhang , Founder of Classroom Without Walls

“SEMrush asked me to be the backup and step up to the plate if there was a no-show from a guest, host or speaker. There were no no-shows, so I spent the entire New York leg in the studio hanging out in the Green room (that wasn’t green), surrounded by photos of the stars (Julie Andrews, Paul Simon, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama). Turned out to be a unique experience: for over 7 hours, there was a steady stream of more than 40 digital marketing people coming through the green room on the way to and from the sessions. And that meant literally hundreds of phenomenally interesting top-drawer digital marketing conversations to join in or tune into. Brilliant. Luckily, 4 of them were recorded for posterity on the #SEOisAEO podcast!” Jason Barnard , Keynote Speaker and Master of Ceremonies at Kalicube

“The first global marketing day event was beyond inspiring. It’s amazing how they were able to assemble the all-stars of marketing for one power-packed event. The marketing world needed this event. I was grateful to be a part of it and I can’t wait for next year!” – Tim Salau , Mr. Future of Work

