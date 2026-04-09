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Give Your AI Coding Assistant a Domain Expert Brain in 30 Seconds

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@ratneshmaurya2311_3auvpah

April 9th, 2026
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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#large-language-models#software-architecture#software-development#frontend-development#software-engineering#ai-coding-personas#cursor-ai-personas

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