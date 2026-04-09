cursor-claude-personas: Give Your AI Coding Assistant a Domain Expert Brain in 30 Seconds TL;DR — cursor-claude-personas is a free, open-source collection of 38 role-based AI persona packs for Claude Code, Cursor, and VS Code. Copy one folder into your project, reopen your editor, and your AI assistant instantly behaves like a seasoned specialist — whether that's a senior Python developer, a DevOps engineer, a security expert, or a UI/UX designer. TL;DR cursor-claude-personas The Problem: Generic AI Gives Generic Code You have Claude Code or Cursor open. You ask it to add an endpoint. It writes something that works — but it doesn't know your preferred framework patterns, it doesn't follow your domain conventions, and it certainly doesn't remember that you care deeply about SQL index hygiene or GraphQL schema design. The usual fix is a long system prompt you paste in every time. Or a .cursorrules file you spend hours writing. Or endless back-and-forth corrections. .cursorrules cursor-claude-personas solves this with a dead-simple copy-paste. cursor-claude-personas solves this with a dead-simple copy-paste. What Is cursor-claude-personas? cursor-claude-personas is a GitHub repository containing 38 ready-made persona packs for AI coding tools. Each persona is a folder with two hidden subdirectories: cursor-claude-personas 38 ready-made persona packs senior-python-developer/\n├── .claude/\n│ ├── rules/ ← always-on instructions Claude Code reads at session start\n│ └── skills/ ← auto-triggered skill docs for specific tasks\n└── .cursor/\n ├── rules/ ← always-on instructions Cursor reads at session start\n └── skills/ ← auto-triggered skill docs for specific tasks senior-python-developer/\n├── .claude/\n│ ├── rules/ ← always-on instructions Claude Code reads at session start\n│ └── skills/ ← auto-triggered skill docs for specific tasks\n└── .cursor/\n ├── rules/ ← always-on instructions Cursor reads at session start\n └── skills/ ← auto-triggered skill docs for specific tasks When you copy .claude/ or .cursor/ (or both) into the root of your project, your editor loads those configs automatically. No slash commands. No system prompts. The persona is live the moment you start a new chat session. .claude/ .cursor/ Supported tools Tool\nWhat to copy\n\n\n\n\nClaude Code\n.claude/ folder\n\n\nCursor\n.cursor/ folder\n\n\nVS Code\n.claude/ folder (when using Claude-based extensions) Tool\nWhat to copy\n\n\n\n\nClaude Code\n.claude/ folder\n\n\nCursor\n.cursor/ folder\n\n\nVS Code\n.claude/ folder (when using Claude-based extensions) Tool\nWhat to copy Tool\nWhat to copy Tool What to copy Claude Code\n.claude/ folder\n\n\nCursor\n.cursor/ folder\n\n\nVS Code\n.claude/ folder (when using Claude-based extensions) Claude Code\n.claude/ folder Claude Code Claude Code .claude/ folder .claude/ Cursor\n.cursor/ folder Cursor Cursor .cursor/ folder .cursor/ VS Code\n.claude/ folder (when using Claude-based extensions) VS Code VS Code .claude/ folder (when using Claude-based extensions) .claude/ How to Use It — Step by Step Step 1: Clone the repo git clone https://github.com/ratnesh-maurya/cursor-claude-personas.git git clone https://github.com/ratnesh-maurya/cursor-claude-personas.git You only need to clone it once. Keep it around as your personal AI persona library. Step 2: Pick the persona that matches your current work Browse the table in the next section or visit the GitHub Pages site to filter by technology or tag. GitHub Pages site Step 3: Copy the persona into your project Navigate to your cloned copy and run: # Claude Code only\ncp -R cursor-claude-personas/senior-python-developer/.claude /path/to/your-project/\n\n# Cursor only\ncp -R cursor-claude-personas/senior-python-developer/.cursor /path/to/your-project/\n\n# Both tools\ncp -R cursor-claude-personas/senior-python-developer/.claude /path/to/your-project/\ncp -R cursor-claude-personas/senior-python-developer/.cursor /path/to/your-project/ # Claude Code only\ncp -R cursor-claude-personas/senior-python-developer/.claude /path/to/your-project/\n\n# Cursor only\ncp -R cursor-claude-personas/senior-python-developer/.cursor /path/to/your-project/\n\n# Both tools\ncp -R cursor-claude-personas/senior-python-developer/.claude /path/to/your-project/\ncp -R cursor-claude-personas/senior-python-developer/.cursor /path/to/your-project/ Replace senior-python-developer with any persona slug from the list below. senior-python-developer Step 4: Reopen your editor or start a new session Claude Code and Cursor reload configuration at session start. From that point on, the AI follows the persona's rules, applies its skills automatically, and behaves as a domain expert — without you typing a single extra word. Bonus: Enable the auto-skill router Each persona includes a special rule file called rules--auto-skill-router.mdc (.mdc is the Cursor/Claude rule file format — it is just Markdown with optional YAML frontmatter). This rule tells the AI to automatically select the right skill doc based on what you're working on — so you never need to type /skill commands manually. rules--auto-skill-router.mdc .mdc /skill It is already included when you copy the persona folders. No extra steps required. All 38 Personas Persona\nBest for\n\n\n\n\n3d-frontend-developer\nThree.js, WebGL, 3D UI\n\n\nai-agent-developer\nLLM agents, tool use, orchestration\n\n\nai-ml-engineer\nModel training, pipelines, MLOps\n\n\nazure-developer\nAzure services, ARM/Bicep, AKS\n\n\nblockchain-web3-developer\nSmart contracts, DeFi, Web3 tooling\n\n\nblog-website-developer\nContent sites, CMS, static generators\n\n\ndata-engineer\nPipelines, dbt, Spark, warehouses\n\n\ndevops-cloud-engineer\nCI/CD, Kubernetes, IaC, observability\n\n\necommerce-specialist\nShopify, WooCommerce, checkout flows\n\n\nfullstack-saas-mvp\nRapid SaaS prototyping, full-stack\n\n\nfunctional-programming\nHaskell, Clojure, FP patterns\n\n\ngame-developer\nUnity, Godot, game loops\n\n\nhealth-tech-developer\nFHIR, HL7, medical data systems\n\n\nlegal-finance-analyst\nContracts, compliance, financial models\n\n\nmarketing-automation\nEmail, CRM integrations, analytics\n\n\nmobile-developer\nReact Native, Flutter, iOS/Android\n\n\nn8n-automation-specialist\nn8n workflows, low-code automation\n\n\nodoo-erp-specialist\nOdoo modules, ERP customization\n\n\nopen-source-maintainer\nOSS governance, reviews, releases\n\n\nplatform-integrations\nAPIs, webhooks, third-party services\n\n\nproduct-manager\nRoadmaps, specs, user stories\n\n\nqa-testing-engineer\nTest strategy, automation, coverage\n\n\nsaas-startup-founder\nGTM, metrics, early-stage decisions\n\n\nsecurity-engineer\nThreat modeling, hardening, audits\n\n\nsenior-dotnet-developer\nC#, ASP.NET Core, Azure\n\n\nsenior-elixir-developer\nElixir, Phoenix, OTP\n\n\nsenior-frontend-developer\nReact, TypeScript, frontend architecture\n\n\nsenior-golang-developer\nGo, microservices, concurrency\n\n\nsenior-java-developer\nJava, Spring Boot, enterprise patterns\n\n\nsenior-python-developer\nPython, APIs, automation, data\n\n\nsenior-rust-developer\nRust, systems programming, WASM\n\n\nseo-specialist\nTechnical SEO, Core Web Vitals, schema\n\n\nsystem-architect\nService boundaries, scalability, design\n\n\nsystem-designer\nLow-level system design, algorithms\n\n\ntechnical-writer\nDocs, onboarding, API clarity\n\n\nui-ux-designer\nDesign systems, accessibility, UX\n\n\nvoice-ai-developer\nVoice interfaces, TTS, STT, ASR\n\n\nwordpress-specialist\nWordPress, WooCommerce, theme dev Persona\nBest for\n\n\n\n\n3d-frontend-developer\nThree.js, WebGL, 3D UI\n\n\nai-agent-developer\nLLM agents, tool use, orchestration\n\n\nai-ml-engineer\nModel training, pipelines, MLOps\n\n\nazure-developer\nAzure services, ARM/Bicep, AKS\n\n\nblockchain-web3-developer\nSmart contracts, DeFi, Web3 tooling\n\n\nblog-website-developer\nContent sites, CMS, static generators\n\n\ndata-engineer\nPipelines, dbt, Spark, warehouses\n\n\ndevops-cloud-engineer\nCI/CD, Kubernetes, IaC, observability\n\n\necommerce-specialist\nShopify, WooCommerce, checkout flows\n\n\nfullstack-saas-mvp\nRapid SaaS prototyping, full-stack\n\n\nfunctional-programming\nHaskell, Clojure, FP patterns\n\n\ngame-developer\nUnity, Godot, game loops\n\n\nhealth-tech-developer\nFHIR, HL7, medical data systems\n\n\nlegal-finance-analyst\nContracts, compliance, financial models\n\n\nmarketing-automation\nEmail, CRM integrations, analytics\n\n\nmobile-developer\nReact Native, Flutter, iOS/Android\n\n\nn8n-automation-specialist\nn8n workflows, low-code automation\n\n\nodoo-erp-specialist\nOdoo modules, ERP customization\n\n\nopen-source-maintainer\nOSS governance, reviews, releases\n\n\nplatform-integrations\nAPIs, webhooks, third-party services\n\n\nproduct-manager\nRoadmaps, specs, user stories\n\n\nqa-testing-engineer\nTest strategy, automation, coverage\n\n\nsaas-startup-founder\nGTM, metrics, early-stage decisions\n\n\nsecurity-engineer\nThreat modeling, hardening, audits\n\n\nsenior-dotnet-developer\nC#, ASP.NET Core, Azure\n\n\nsenior-elixir-developer\nElixir, Phoenix, OTP\n\n\nsenior-frontend-developer\nReact, TypeScript, frontend architecture\n\n\nsenior-golang-developer\nGo, microservices, concurrency\n\n\nsenior-java-developer\nJava, Spring Boot, enterprise patterns\n\n\nsenior-python-developer\nPython, APIs, automation, data\n\n\nsenior-rust-developer\nRust, systems programming, WASM\n\n\nseo-specialist\nTechnical SEO, Core Web Vitals, schema\n\n\nsystem-architect\nService boundaries, scalability, design\n\n\nsystem-designer\nLow-level system design, algorithms\n\n\ntechnical-writer\nDocs, onboarding, API clarity\n\n\nui-ux-designer\nDesign systems, accessibility, UX\n\n\nvoice-ai-developer\nVoice interfaces, TTS, STT, ASR\n\n\nwordpress-specialist\nWordPress, WooCommerce, theme dev Persona\nBest for Persona\nBest for Persona Best for 3d-frontend-developer\nThree.js, WebGL, 3D UI\n\n\nai-agent-developer\nLLM agents, tool use, orchestration\n\n\nai-ml-engineer\nModel training, pipelines, MLOps\n\n\nazure-developer\nAzure services, ARM/Bicep, AKS\n\n\nblockchain-web3-developer\nSmart contracts, DeFi, Web3 tooling\n\n\nblog-website-developer\nContent sites, CMS, static generators\n\n\ndata-engineer\nPipelines, dbt, Spark, warehouses\n\n\ndevops-cloud-engineer\nCI/CD, Kubernetes, IaC, observability\n\n\necommerce-specialist\nShopify, WooCommerce, checkout flows\n\n\nfullstack-saas-mvp\nRapid SaaS prototyping, full-stack\n\n\nfunctional-programming\nHaskell, Clojure, FP patterns\n\n\ngame-developer\nUnity, Godot, game loops\n\n\nhealth-tech-developer\nFHIR, HL7, medical data systems\n\n\nlegal-finance-analyst\nContracts, compliance, financial models\n\n\nmarketing-automation\nEmail, CRM integrations, analytics\n\n\nmobile-developer\nReact Native, Flutter, iOS/Android\n\n\nn8n-automation-specialist\nn8n workflows, low-code automation\n\n\nodoo-erp-specialist\nOdoo modules, ERP customization\n\n\nopen-source-maintainer\nOSS governance, reviews, releases\n\n\nplatform-integrations\nAPIs, webhooks, third-party services\n\n\nproduct-manager\nRoadmaps, specs, user stories\n\n\nqa-testing-engineer\nTest strategy, automation, coverage\n\n\nsaas-startup-founder\nGTM, metrics, early-stage decisions\n\n\nsecurity-engineer\nThreat modeling, hardening, audits\n\n\nsenior-dotnet-developer\nC#, ASP.NET Core, Azure\n\n\nsenior-elixir-developer\nElixir, Phoenix, OTP\n\n\nsenior-frontend-developer\nReact, TypeScript, frontend architecture\n\n\nsenior-golang-developer\nGo, microservices, concurrency\n\n\nsenior-java-developer\nJava, Spring Boot, enterprise patterns\n\n\nsenior-python-developer\nPython, APIs, automation, data\n\n\nsenior-rust-developer\nRust, systems programming, WASM\n\n\nseo-specialist\nTechnical SEO, Core Web Vitals, schema\n\n\nsystem-architect\nService boundaries, scalability, design\n\n\nsystem-designer\nLow-level system design, algorithms\n\n\ntechnical-writer\nDocs, onboarding, API clarity\n\n\nui-ux-designer\nDesign systems, accessibility, UX\n\n\nvoice-ai-developer\nVoice interfaces, TTS, STT, ASR\n\n\nwordpress-specialist\nWordPress, WooCommerce, theme dev 3d-frontend-developer\nThree.js, WebGL, 3D UI 3d-frontend-developer 3d-frontend-developer Three.js, WebGL, 3D UI ai-agent-developer\nLLM agents, tool use, orchestration ai-agent-developer ai-agent-developer LLM agents, tool use, orchestration ai-ml-engineer\nModel training, pipelines, MLOps ai-ml-engineer ai-ml-engineer Model training, pipelines, MLOps azure-developer\nAzure services, ARM/Bicep, AKS azure-developer azure-developer Azure services, ARM/Bicep, AKS blockchain-web3-developer\nSmart contracts, DeFi, Web3 tooling blockchain-web3-developer blockchain-web3-developer Smart contracts, DeFi, Web3 tooling blog-website-developer\nContent sites, CMS, static generators blog-website-developer blog-website-developer Content sites, CMS, static generators data-engineer\nPipelines, dbt, Spark, warehouses data-engineer data-engineer Pipelines, dbt, Spark, warehouses devops-cloud-engineer\nCI/CD, Kubernetes, IaC, observability devops-cloud-engineer devops-cloud-engineer CI/CD, Kubernetes, IaC, observability ecommerce-specialist\nShopify, WooCommerce, checkout flows ecommerce-specialist ecommerce-specialist Shopify, WooCommerce, checkout flows fullstack-saas-mvp\nRapid SaaS prototyping, full-stack fullstack-saas-mvp fullstack-saas-mvp Rapid SaaS prototyping, full-stack functional-programming\nHaskell, Clojure, FP patterns functional-programming functional-programming Haskell, Clojure, FP patterns game-developer\nUnity, Godot, game loops game-developer game-developer Unity, Godot, game loops health-tech-developer\nFHIR, HL7, medical data systems health-tech-developer health-tech-developer FHIR, HL7, medical data systems legal-finance-analyst\nContracts, compliance, financial models legal-finance-analyst legal-finance-analyst Contracts, compliance, financial models marketing-automation\nEmail, CRM integrations, analytics marketing-automation marketing-automation Email, CRM integrations, analytics mobile-developer\nReact Native, Flutter, iOS/Android mobile-developer mobile-developer React Native, Flutter, iOS/Android n8n-automation-specialist\nn8n workflows, low-code automation n8n-automation-specialist n8n-automation-specialist n8n workflows, low-code automation odoo-erp-specialist\nOdoo modules, ERP customization odoo-erp-specialist odoo-erp-specialist Odoo modules, ERP customization open-source-maintainer\nOSS governance, reviews, releases open-source-maintainer open-source-maintainer OSS governance, reviews, releases platform-integrations\nAPIs, webhooks, third-party services platform-integrations platform-integrations APIs, webhooks, third-party services product-manager\nRoadmaps, specs, user stories product-manager product-manager Roadmaps, specs, user stories qa-testing-engineer\nTest strategy, automation, coverage qa-testing-engineer qa-testing-engineer Test strategy, automation, coverage saas-startup-founder\nGTM, metrics, early-stage decisions saas-startup-founder saas-startup-founder GTM, metrics, early-stage decisions security-engineer\nThreat modeling, hardening, audits security-engineer security-engineer Threat modeling, hardening, audits senior-dotnet-developer\nC#, ASP.NET Core, Azure senior-dotnet-developer senior-dotnet-developer C#, ASP.NET Core, Azure senior-elixir-developer\nElixir, Phoenix, OTP senior-elixir-developer senior-elixir-developer Elixir, Phoenix, OTP senior-frontend-developer\nReact, TypeScript, frontend architecture senior-frontend-developer senior-frontend-developer React, TypeScript, frontend architecture senior-golang-developer\nGo, microservices, concurrency senior-golang-developer senior-golang-developer Go, microservices, concurrency senior-java-developer\nJava, Spring Boot, enterprise patterns senior-java-developer senior-java-developer Java, Spring Boot, enterprise patterns senior-python-developer\nPython, APIs, automation, data senior-python-developer senior-python-developer Python, APIs, automation, data senior-rust-developer\nRust, systems programming, WASM senior-rust-developer senior-rust-developer Rust, systems programming, WASM seo-specialist\nTechnical SEO, Core Web Vitals, schema seo-specialist seo-specialist Technical SEO, Core Web Vitals, schema system-architect\nService boundaries, scalability, design system-architect system-architect Service boundaries, scalability, design system-designer\nLow-level system design, algorithms system-designer system-designer Low-level system design, algorithms technical-writer\nDocs, onboarding, API clarity technical-writer technical-writer Docs, onboarding, API clarity ui-ux-designer\nDesign systems, accessibility, UX ui-ux-designer ui-ux-designer Design systems, accessibility, UX voice-ai-developer\nVoice interfaces, TTS, STT, ASR voice-ai-developer voice-ai-developer Voice interfaces, TTS, STT, ASR wordpress-specialist\nWordPress, WooCommerce, theme dev wordpress-specialist wordpress-specialist WordPress, WooCommerce, theme dev Not sure where to start? Try senior-python-developer or senior-frontend-developer — both are polished starting points that work for a wide range of projects. senior-python-developer senior-frontend-developer What Makes This Different From a .cursorrules File? .cursorrules A .cursorrules file (a single plain-text file at the project root) you write yourself usually contains two or three paragraphs of general instructions. Cursor also supports a .cursor/rules/ directory of individual rule files for more granular control. Both are fine for broad guidance, but neither gives your AI assistant real domain depth out of the box. .cursorrules .cursor/rules/ cursor-claude-personas packs in: Multiple focused rule files — each covering a specific concern (schema design, security, pagination, query patterns, etc.) rather than one sprawling blob of text.Skill documents — structured reference files that are automatically surfaced when the AI detects it needs them, without you prompting it.Both tool formats simultaneously — the same expertise loads whether you are using Claude Code, Cursor, or VS Code Copilot.Zero prompt engineering on your part — you copy two folders and you are done. Multiple focused rule files — each covering a specific concern (schema design, security, pagination, query patterns, etc.) rather than one sprawling blob of text. Multiple focused rule files Skill documents — structured reference files that are automatically surfaced when the AI detects it needs them, without you prompting it. Skill documents Both tool formats simultaneously — the same expertise loads whether you are using Claude Code, Cursor, or VS Code Copilot. Both tool formats simultaneously Zero prompt engineering on your part — you copy two folders and you are done. Zero prompt engineering on your part The key design principle is depth over breadth: one sharp specialist beats five vague generalists. depth over breadth Real-World Example Imagine you are building a Python REST API with PostgreSQL. You copy in the senior-python-developer persona. From that point on, when you write a query, the AI: senior-python-developer Warns you against WHERE id IN (SELECT ...) and rewrites it as WHERE id = ANY(ARRAY[...]) with a note about the 10× speedup.Adds WHERE deleted_at IS NULL partial indexes automatically when it sees soft-delete columns.Flags missing foreign key indexes before you even run EXPLAIN ANALYZE.Enforces proper connection pool limits and prepared statement patterns. Warns you against WHERE id IN (SELECT ...) and rewrites it as WHERE id = ANY(ARRAY[...]) with a note about the 10× speedup. WHERE id IN (SELECT ...) WHERE id = ANY(ARRAY[...]) Adds WHERE deleted_at IS NULL partial indexes automatically when it sees soft-delete columns. WHERE deleted_at IS NULL Flags missing foreign key indexes before you even run EXPLAIN ANALYZE. EXPLAIN ANALYZE Enforces proper connection pool limits and prepared statement patterns. None of that required you to type a single instruction. It was all encoded in the rules and skills you copied in. How the Folder Structure Works Under the Hood Each persona ships with two kinds of config files: Rules (rules/) rules/ Rules are always-on markdown files the editor reads at the start of every session. They define the persona's defaults, code style, anti-patterns to avoid, and domain-specific best practices. They are named with a rules-- prefix so they sort together and are easy to identify. rules-- Skills (skills/) skills/ Skill documents are structured markdown files with YAML frontmatter. The auto-skill router rule tells the AI to load the relevant skill when it detects you are working on a related task. For example, if you start writing an index migration, the SQL indexing skill is surfaced automatically. If you start wiring up an authentication flow, the auth skill fires. This means the AI pulls in deep, specific guidance exactly when it is relevant — not all at once, cluttering its context. Switching Personas Mid-Project You can swap personas at any time. Just delete the existing .claude/ and .cursor/ folders in your project and copy in a different persona. Reopen your session and the new persona is live. .claude/ .cursor/ You can even mix rules from multiple personas manually if you know what you are doing, but most of the time a single focused persona is all you need. Contributing a New Persona The project is open source under the MIT license and welcomes contributions. If you want to add a new persona: Fork the repository.Create a new folder named after the role (e.g., data-science-researcher).Add matching .claude/ and .cursor/ subdirectories with rules and skills.Make sure the two directories are in sync — the parity check in CONTRIBUTING.md validates this.Open a pull request. Fork the repository. Create a new folder named after the role (e.g., data-science-researcher). data-science-researcher Add matching .claude/ and .cursor/ subdirectories with rules and skills. .claude/ .cursor/ Make sure the two directories are in sync — the parity check in CONTRIBUTING.md validates this. CONTRIBUTING.md Open a pull request. See CONTRIBUTING.md for branch naming conventions, commit message format, and the full persona checklist. CONTRIBUTING.md Where to Get It GitHub repository: https://github.com/ratnesh-maurya/cursor-claude-personasGitHub Pages site (browse and filter personas): https://ratnesh-maurya.github.io/cursor-claude-personas/License: MIT — free for personal and commercial use. GitHub repository: https://github.com/ratnesh-maurya/cursor-claude-personas GitHub repository https://github.com/ratnesh-maurya/cursor-claude-personas GitHub Pages site (browse and filter personas): https://ratnesh-maurya.github.io/cursor-claude-personas/ GitHub Pages site https://ratnesh-maurya.github.io/cursor-claude-personas/ License: MIT — free for personal and commercial use. License If it saves you time, star the repo. It helps other developers discover it. Summary What it is\n38 role-based AI persona packs for Claude Code, Cursor, and VS Code\n\n\nWhat it does\nShapes your AI coding assistant into a domain specialist — instantly\n\n\nHow to install\nClone the repo, copy one persona folder, reopen your editor\n\n\nTime to set up\nUnder 30 seconds\n\n\nCost\nFree and open source (MIT)\n\n\nRequires\nClaude Code, Cursor, or VS Code with Copilot What it is\n38 role-based AI persona packs for Claude Code, Cursor, and VS Code\n\n\nWhat it does\nShapes your AI coding assistant into a domain specialist — instantly\n\n\nHow to install\nClone the repo, copy one persona folder, reopen your editor\n\n\nTime to set up\nUnder 30 seconds\n\n\nCost\nFree and open source (MIT)\n\n\nRequires\nClaude Code, Cursor, or VS Code with Copilot What it is\n38 role-based AI persona packs for Claude Code, Cursor, and VS Code\n\n\nWhat it does\nShapes your AI coding assistant into a domain specialist — instantly\n\n\nHow to install\nClone the repo, copy one persona folder, reopen your editor\n\n\nTime to set up\nUnder 30 seconds\n\n\nCost\nFree and open source (MIT)\n\n\nRequires\nClaude Code, Cursor, or VS Code with Copilot What it is\n38 role-based AI persona packs for Claude Code, Cursor, and VS Code What it is What it is 38 role-based AI persona packs for Claude Code, Cursor, and VS Code What it does\nShapes your AI coding assistant into a domain specialist — instantly What it does What it does Shapes your AI coding assistant into a domain specialist — instantly How to install\nClone the repo, copy one persona folder, reopen your editor How to install How to install Clone the repo, copy one persona folder, reopen your editor Time to set up\nUnder 30 seconds Time to set up Time to set up Under 30 seconds Cost\nFree and open source (MIT) Cost Cost Free and open source (MIT) Requires\nClaude Code, Cursor, or VS Code with Copilot Requires Requires Claude Code, Cursor, or VS Code with Copilot Clone it, copy a persona, and ship better code.