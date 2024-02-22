Search icon
    Git Guide 4: Take Your First Steps With Gitby@artwalker
    143 reads

    Git Guide 4: Take Your First Steps With Git

    by Ethan WangFebruary 22nd, 2024
    git config; git init; git add; git status; git commit;
    featured image - Git Guide 4: Take Your First Steps With Git
    Ethan Wang HackerNoon profile picture

    Command:

    $ git config --global user.email "[email protected]"
$ git config --global user.name "My name"
$ mkdir checks
$ cd checks

# Initialized empty Git repository in `/home/user/checks/.git/`
$ git init

$ ls -la

    Code output:

    total 12

drwxrwxr-x  3 user user 4096 Jul  9 18:16 .

drwxr-xr-x 18 user user 4096 Jul  9 18:16 ..

drwxrwxr-x  7 user user 4096 Jul  9 18:16 .git

    Command:

    $ ls -l .git/

    Code output:

    total 32

drwxrwxr-x 2 user user 4096 Jul  9 18:16 branches

-rw-rw-r-- 1 user user   92 Jul  9 18:16 config

-rw-rw-r-- 1 user user   73 Jul  9 18:16 description

-rw-rw-r-- 1 user user   23 Jul  9 18:16 HEAD

drwxrwxr-x 2 user user 4096 Jul  9 18:16 hooks

drwxrwxr-x 2 user user 4096 Jul  9 18:16 info

drwxrwxr-x 4 user user 4096 Jul  9 18:16 objects

drwxrwxr-x 4 user user 4096 Jul  9 18:16 refs

    Command:

    $ cp ../disk_usage.py .
$ ls -l

    Code output:

    -rw-rw-r-- 1 user user 657 Jul  9 18:26 disk_usage.py

    Command:

    $ git add disk_usage.py 
$ git status

    Code output:

    On branch master

No commits yet

Changes to be committed:

  (use "git rm --cached <file>..." to unstage)

	new file:   disk_usage.py

    Command:

    $ git commit

    Code output:

     GNU nano 3.2         /home/user/checks/.git/COMMIT_EDITMSG                    

# Please enter the commit message for your changes. Lines starting

# with '#' will be ignored, and an empty message aborts the commit.

#

# On branch master

#

# Initial commit

#

# Changes to be committed:

#       new file:   disk_usage.py


    About Author

    Ethan Wang HackerNoon profile picture
    Ethan Wang@artwalker
    Passionate about Crafting Intelligent OS & Pioneering TinyML Applications for Resource-Constrained Devices
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

