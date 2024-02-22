Git Guide 4: Take Your First Steps With Git

Command:

$ git config --global user.email "[email protected]" $ git config --global user.name "My name" $ mkdir checks $ cd checks # Initialized empty Git repository in `/home/user/checks/.git/` $ git init $ ls -la

Code output:

total 12 drwxrwxr-x 3 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 . drwxr-xr-x 18 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 .. drwxrwxr-x 7 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 .git

Command:

$ ls -l .git/

Code output:

total 32 drwxrwxr-x 2 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 branches -rw-rw-r-- 1 user user 92 Jul 9 18:16 config -rw-rw-r-- 1 user user 73 Jul 9 18:16 description -rw-rw-r-- 1 user user 23 Jul 9 18:16 HEAD drwxrwxr-x 2 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 hooks drwxrwxr-x 2 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 info drwxrwxr-x 4 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 objects drwxrwxr-x 4 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 refs

Command:

$ cp ../disk_usage.py . $ ls -l

Code output:

-rw-rw-r-- 1 user user 657 Jul 9 18:26 disk_usage.py

Command:

$ git add disk_usage.py $ git status

Code output:

On branch master No commits yet Changes to be committed: (use "git rm --cached <file>..." to unstage) new file: disk_usage.py

Command:

$ git commit

Code output:

GNU nano 3.2 /home/user/checks/.git/COMMIT_EDITMSG # Please enter the commit message for your changes. Lines starting # with '#' will be ignored, and an empty message aborts the commit. # # On branch master # # Initial commit # # Changes to be committed: # new file: disk_usage.py



