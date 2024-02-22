Git Guide 4: Take Your First Steps With Git

$ git config --global user.email "[email protected]"
$ git config --global user.name "My name"
$ mkdir checks
$ cd checks
# Initialized empty Git repository in `/home/user/checks/.git/`
$ git init
$ ls -la
total 12
drwxrwxr-x 3 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 .
drwxr-xr-x 18 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 ..
drwxrwxr-x 7 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 .git
$ ls -l .git/
total 32
drwxrwxr-x 2 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 branches
-rw-rw-r-- 1 user user 92 Jul 9 18:16 config
-rw-rw-r-- 1 user user 73 Jul 9 18:16 description
-rw-rw-r-- 1 user user 23 Jul 9 18:16 HEAD
drwxrwxr-x 2 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 hooks
drwxrwxr-x 2 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 info
drwxrwxr-x 4 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 objects
drwxrwxr-x 4 user user 4096 Jul 9 18:16 refs
$ cp ../disk_usage.py .
$ ls -l
-rw-rw-r-- 1 user user 657 Jul 9 18:26 disk_usage.py
$ git add disk_usage.py
$ git status
On branch master
No commits yet
Changes to be committed:
(use "git rm --cached <file>..." to unstage)
new file: disk_usage.py
$ git commit
GNU nano 3.2 /home/user/checks/.git/COMMIT_EDITMSG
# Please enter the commit message for your changes. Lines starting
# with '#' will be ignored, and an empty message aborts the commit.
#
# On branch master
#
# Initial commit
#
# Changes to be committed:
# new file: disk_usage.py