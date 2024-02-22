Git Guide 2: A Practical Application of Diff and Patch

#!/usr/bin/env python3
import shutil
def check_disk_usage(disk, min_absolute, min_percent):
"""Returns True if there is enough free disk space, false otherwise."""
du = shutil.disk_usage(disk)
# Calculate the percentage of free space
percent_free = 100 * du.free / du.total
# Calculate how many free gigabytes
gigabytes_free = du.free / 2**30
if percent_free < min_percent or gigabytes_free < min_absolute:
return False
return True
# Check for at least 2 GB and 10% free
if not check_disk_usage("/", 2*2**30, 10):
print("ERROR: Not enough disk space")
return 1
print("Everything ok")
return 0
$ cp disk_usage.py disk_usage_original.py
$ cp disk_usage.py disk_usage_fixed.py
# this throws an error
$ ./disk_usage_fixed.py
File "./disk_usage_fixed.py", line 19
return 1
^
SyntaxError: 'return' outside function
Adds
import sys at the beginning, then change
return 1 to
sys.exit(1) and
return 0 to
sys.exit(0).
#!/usr/bin/env python3
import shutil
import sys
def check_disk_usage(disk, min_absolute, min_percent):
"""Returns True if there is enough free disk space, false otherwise."""
du = shutil.disk_usage(disk)
# Calculate the percentage of free space
percent_free = 100 * du.free / du.total
# Calculate how many free gigabytes
gigabytes_free = du.free / 2**30
if percent_free < min_percent or gigabytes_free < min_absolute:
return False
return True
# Check for at least 2 GB and 10% free
if not check_disk_usage("/", 2*2**30, 10):
print("ERROR: Not enough disk space")
sys.exit(1)
print("Everything ok")
sys.exit(0)
$ ./disk_usage_fixed.py
ERROR: Not enough disk space
Change
check_disk_usage("/", 2*2**30, 10) in previous file to
check_disk_usage("/", 2, 10).Because the code
gigabytes_free = du.free / 2**30 changes the value to gigabytes, so don't need to multiply by
2**30.
#!/usr/bin/env python3
import shutil
import sys
def check_disk_usage(disk, min_absolute, min_percent):
"""Returns True if there is enough free disk space, false otherwise."""
du = shutil.disk_usage(disk)
# Calculate the percentage of free space
percent_free = 100 * du.free / du.total
# Calculate how many free gigabytes
gigabytes_free = du.free / 2**30
if percent_free < min_percent or gigabytes_free < min_absolute:
return False
return True
# Check for at least 2 GB and 10% free
if not check_disk_usage("/", 2, 10):
print("ERROR: Not enough disk space")
sys.exit(1)
print("Everything ok")
sys.exit(0)
$ ./disk_usage_fixed.py
Everything ok
$ diff -u disk_usage_original.py disk_usage_fixed.py > disk_usage.diff
$ cat disk_usage.diff
--- disk_usage_original.py 2023-06-22 15:13:38.591579963 -0700
+++ disk_usage_fixed.py 2023-06-22 15:41:35.013023839 -0700
@@ -1,6 +1,7 @@
#!/usr/bin/env python3
import shutil
+import sys
def check_disk_usage(disk, min_absolute, min_percent):
"""Returns True if there is enough free disk space, false otherwise."""
@@ -14,9 +15,9 @@
return True
# Check for at least 2 GB and 10% free
-if not check_disk_usage("/", 2*2**30, 10):
+if not check_disk_usage("/", 2, 10):
print("ERROR: Not enough disk space")
- return 1
+ sys.exit(1)
print("Everything ok")
-return 0
+sys.exit(0)
$ patch disk_usage.py < disk_usage.diff
patching file disk_usage.py
$ ./disk_usage.py
Everything ok