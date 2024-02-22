File with code

#!/usr/bin/env python3 import shutil def check_disk_usage(disk, min_absolute, min_percent): """Returns True if there is enough free disk space, false otherwise.""" du = shutil.disk_usage(disk) # Calculate the percentage of free space percent_free = 100 * du.free / du.total # Calculate how many free gigabytes gigabytes_free = du.free / 2**30 if percent_free < min_percent or gigabytes_free < min_absolute: return False return True # Check for at least 2 GB and 10% free if not check_disk_usage("/", 2*2**30, 10): print("ERROR: Not enough disk space") return 1 print("Everything ok") return 0

Command:

$ cp disk_usage.py disk_usage_original.py $ cp disk_usage.py disk_usage_fixed.py # this throws an error $ ./disk_usage_fixed.py

Code output:

File "./disk_usage_fixed.py", line 19 return 1 ^ SyntaxError: 'return' outside function

File with code

Adds import sys at the beginning, then change return 1 to sys.exit(1) and return 0 to sys.exit(0) .

#!/usr/bin/env python3 import shutil import sys def check_disk_usage(disk, min_absolute, min_percent): """Returns True if there is enough free disk space, false otherwise.""" du = shutil.disk_usage(disk) # Calculate the percentage of free space percent_free = 100 * du.free / du.total # Calculate how many free gigabytes gigabytes_free = du.free / 2**30 if percent_free < min_percent or gigabytes_free < min_absolute: return False return True # Check for at least 2 GB and 10% free if not check_disk_usage("/", 2*2**30, 10): print("ERROR: Not enough disk space") sys.exit(1) print("Everything ok") sys.exit(0)

Command:

$ ./disk_usage_fixed.py

Code output:

ERROR: Not enough disk space

File with code

Change check_disk_usage("/", 2*2**30, 10) in previous file to check_disk_usage("/", 2, 10) .Because the code gigabytes_free = du.free / 2**30 changes the value to gigabytes, so don't need to multiply by 2**30 .

#!/usr/bin/env python3 import shutil import sys def check_disk_usage(disk, min_absolute, min_percent): """Returns True if there is enough free disk space, false otherwise.""" du = shutil.disk_usage(disk) # Calculate the percentage of free space percent_free = 100 * du.free / du.total # Calculate how many free gigabytes gigabytes_free = du.free / 2**30 if percent_free < min_percent or gigabytes_free < min_absolute: return False return True # Check for at least 2 GB and 10% free if not check_disk_usage("/", 2, 10): print("ERROR: Not enough disk space") sys.exit(1) print("Everything ok") sys.exit(0)

Command:

$ ./disk_usage_fixed.py

Code output:

Everything ok

Command:

$ diff -u disk_usage_original.py disk_usage_fixed.py > disk_usage.diff $ cat disk_usage.diff

Code output:

--- disk_usage_original.py 2023-06-22 15:13:38.591579963 -0700 +++ disk_usage_fixed.py 2023-06-22 15:41:35.013023839 -0700 @@ -1,6 +1,7 @@ #!/usr/bin/env python3 import shutil +import sys def check_disk_usage(disk, min_absolute, min_percent): """Returns True if there is enough free disk space, false otherwise.""" @@ -14,9 +15,9 @@ return True # Check for at least 2 GB and 10% free -if not check_disk_usage("/", 2*2**30, 10): +if not check_disk_usage("/", 2, 10): print("ERROR: Not enough disk space") - return 1 + sys.exit(1) print("Everything ok") -return 0 +sys.exit(0)

Command:

$ patch disk_usage.py < disk_usage.diff

Code output:

patching file disk_usage.py

Command:

$ ./disk_usage.py

Code output:

Everything ok



