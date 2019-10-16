Basic Git Workflow For Beginner Software Developers

309 reads

@ highcenbug Vicente Reyes Freelance Developer | I'm looking for work! www.icenreyes.xyz

git status before doing anything on a repository. I just learned this today and wanted to write it down to make it stick on my mind - or get familiar with it. Make it a habit to runbefore doing anything on a repository. I just learned this today and wanted to write it down to make it stick on my mind - or get familiar with it.

1. To create a new branch

git branch <name_of_branch> . A good practice is to name the branch with the focus of your edit. Execute. A good practice is to name the branch with the focus of your edit.

Ex:

git branch markdown

2. Checkout a branch

git checkout <name_of_branch> to work on your branch. Make it a habit to do small changes so it's easy to go back if you mess up. Runto work on your branch. Make it a habit to do small changes so it's easy to go back if you mess up.

Once done with your changes, you want to add all changes, commit to your changes and push it to your dev repository.

git status to see the changes on your repository. a) Now you runto see the changes on your repository.

git add <filename> or you can do git add -A to add all the changes instead. b) Then runor you can doto add all the changes instead.

3. Create a commit

git commit -m "Your message" Commit your changes by running

4. Push to remote

git push . Git will compain because GitHub doesn't know about your new branch. So run git push --set-upstream origin <branch_name> Finally, you push your commit by running. Git will compain because GitHub doesn't know about your new branch. So run

If you want to delete a branch. We would go to the main branch then delete our branch from there.

git checkout <main_branch> a) To go to the main branch, run

git branch -d <name_of_branch> b) Once in the main branch, run

This is what I learned in an hour, with an example of the main repository from a mentor.

Tags