    Git Commands You're Always Forgettingby@dmmeteo
    180 reads

    Git Commands You're Always Forgetting

    by Dmytro SichkarAugust 28th, 2024
    Did you find yourself cursing at your terminal because you forgot that one Git command? Yeah, me too. So, I decided to put down these Git commands I always forget. Maybe this note-to-self will save…
    featured image - Git Commands You're Always Forgetting
    Dmytro Sichkar HackerNoon profile picture

    Did you find yourself cursing at your terminal because you forgot that one Git command? Yeah, me too. So, I decided to put down these Git commands I always forget. Maybe this note-to-self will save you some frustration too.

    git restore

    The git restore command is handy for discarding changes in the working directory.

    To discard changes in a file, use git restore <file|directory>

    git restore path/to/file

    To restore a file to a specific commit, use git restore - source <commit> <file>.

    git restore --source b982ca3 path/to/file


    Use Case: If you've accidentally made changes to a file (e.g., by a code formatter) but then decide you don't want to keep them (like reformatting the entire project), git restore <file|directory> will revert the file (or full directory) back to the state of the last commit. But be careful because there is no revert for this action.

    git reset

    This command undoes the last Git commit or moves the HEAD pointer back one commit but keeps the changes in the working directory.

    Undo only the latest commit

    git reset --soft HEAD~1

    If you are not familiar with this notation, HEAD~1 means that you want to reset the HEAD (the last commit) to one commit before in the log history.

    Check your history before reset

    git log --oneline

    3fad532 Last commit (HEAD)

    3bnaj30 Commit before HEAD (HEAD~1)

    vcn3ed5 Two commits before HEAD (HEAD~2)

    Use Case: You can use this when you've committed too early and want to add more changes to your last commit. After running the command, your changes will be unstaged, and you can stage additional changes before committing again.

    git stash

    Stashing saves your local changes so you can work on something else without committing the changes. The - patch flag allows you to select which changes to stash interactively.

    Stash all modified files

    git stash

    Stash with interactive select

    git stash --patch

    Apply the latest stashed changes

    git stash apply

    Apply the latest stashed changes and remove it from the stash list

    git stash pop


    Use Case: If you're in the middle of a task and suddenly need to switch contexts, git stash lets you stash specific changes interactively, so you don't have to stash everything at once.

    git worktree

    The command allows you to have multiple working directories with different branches checked out. This is an alternative to using git stash when you want to work on another branch without losing your current changes. Use git worktree add <path> <branch> to create a new working directory with a specific branch.

    Your current directory structure

    /me/projects/

    ├── my-awesome-project (repo that we are creating the worktree for)

    └── my-another-project

    Navigate to your project directory

    cd /me/projects/my-awesome-project

    Create a new working directory for a specific branch

    git worktree add ../my-awesome-project-hotfix-123 hotfix-123

    Navigate to the new working directory

    cd ../my-awesome-project-hotfix-123


    Use Case: If you need to work on multiple branches simultaneously, git worktree is perfect. It prevents you from having to constantly checkout branches back and forth.

    git tag

    Tags are useful for marking specific points in your commit history. There are two types of tags: annotated and lightweight.

    • Annotated Tag: Use to create an annotated tag. Annotated tags are stored as full objects in the Git database and include the tagger's name, email, date, and a tagging message.


    • Lightweight Tag: Use to create a lightweight tag. These are basically pointers to a specific commit and don't store any extra metadata.

    Annotated Tag

    git tag -a v1.0.0 -m "Version 1.0"

    Lightweight Tag

    git tag v1.0.0

    Use Case: Tags are perfect for marking releases. I prefer using lightweight tags because you can easily remove one if you make a mistake.

    git remote

    The git remote command lets you manage your remote repositories.

    • Use git remote add <name> <url> to add a new remote.
    • Use git remote -v to list all configured remotes.

    Add a new remote repository

    git remote add origin https://github.com/username/repo.git

    List all configured remotes

    git remote -v

    Example output:

    origin https://github.com/username/repo.git (fetch)

    origin https://github.com/username/repo.git (push)

    SSH Connection Settings: If you prefer using SSH for your remote connections, you can set up your remote URLs to use SSH.

    Typical SSH URL

    git remote add origin [email protected]:username/repo.git


    Setting Up Non-Default SSH Port in the URL:

    To use a non-default SSH port in your Git remote URL, you can specify the port directly in the URL.

    Format the URL to include the port number

    git remote add origin ssh://[email protected]:2222/username/repo.git


    Use Case: Setting up SSH ensures secure connections to your remote repositories. Configuring a non-default SSH port can enhance security and adapt to specific server configurations. I hope this little cheat sheet helps the next time you're stuck. Keep coding, and happy Git-ing!

    Dmytro Sichkar
    Dmytro Sichkar@dmmeteo
    Python Developer
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

