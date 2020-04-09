Git Branches

In the current era, most software development companies work in a collaborative environment where several developers contribute to the same source code. While some will be fixing bugs the others would be implementing new and different features. The problem raises, how to maintain different versions of the same code base?

This is where the branch function shines! Branch allows each developer to isolate his/her work from others by creating a new branch from the original code base.

What Is a Branch?

pointer to your next commits. Whenever a Branch is an independent line of development. It works as ato your next commits. Whenever a new branch is created, Git creates a new pointer while keeping the original code base untouched.

When you make your first commit in a repository, Git will automatically create a master branch by default. Every next commit you make will go to the master branch until you decide to create and switch over to another branch.

Creating Branches

new branch. To start working on it, you will need to switch to the branch with ` git checkout `. Now, you are ready to use standard ` git add ` and ` git commit ` commands. This only creates the. To start working on it, you will need to switch to the branch with ``. Now, you are ready to use standard `` and `` commands.

You can see two different branches pointing to the same commit. How does Git know which branch is currently checked out? This is where the HEAD pointer comes into play!

HEAD always points to the currently checked out branch or commit. In our case, it is the master. Let's ` git checkout hello-world ` and see what happens. always points to the currently checked out branch or commit. In our case, it is the master. Let's `` and see what happens.

hello-world ` branch instead of master. The next step is to modify some files and git commit -m "commit message" ` As you can see, the HEAD is now pointing to the `` branch instead of master. The next step is to modify some files and create a new commit with `

A new commit C5 was created in the branch `hello-world`. Pointers always move to the latest commit in that branch that we checked out. Changes in the `hello-world` branch did not affect any other branch. Branching enables you to isolate your work from others.

each task (e.g. bug fixing, new features etc), which is a good practice because it allows others to easily identify what changes to expect, and also for backtracking purposes to understand why a particular code change is implemented. You can read more at It is a common practice to create a new branch for(e.g. bug fixing, new features etc), which is a good practice because it allows others to easily identify whatto expect, and also for backtracking purposes to understand why a particular code change is implemented. You can read more at Git Beginner's Guide for Dummies

Ruby on Rails project and try it out! Make Create your ownproject and try it out! Make Rspec tests on a different branch and commit the changes.

Detached HEAD

Checkout to a commit and see what happens with ` git checkout C0 `. As we have said before, HEAD always points to the currently checked out branch or commit.to a commit and see what happens with ``.

git commit -m "commit message" ` Now, the HEAD is pointing to C0. We are currently checkedout to a remote branch. Is it possible to create a new commit while checkout to one? Time to find it out! `

The HEAD is detached and moves together with each new commit created. The newly created commit `C6` is pointing to `C0`, that is now acting like a branch, but it is not.

Commits that are not reachable by any branch or tag will be garbage collected and removed from the repository after 30 days.

git checkout -b hotfix C6 `. To avoid this, we simply need to create a new branch for the newly created commit and checkout to it. ``.

Always use branches when you are solving new problems to avoid disturbing your co-worker's features!

Previously published at https://kolosek.com/git-branches/

Tags