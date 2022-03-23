"Girls only do pretty visual things" - a Women in Tech Interview

HackerNoon has launched an interview series with [women in tech] to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story with us at: http://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=women-in-tech! The interview series features a Full-Stack Developer with 7+ years of service, MSc in Pervasive and Ubiquitous Computing, and a Fintech field.





The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!

Tell us about yourself!

A Full-Stack Developer with 7+ years of service, MSc in Pervasive and Ubiquitous Computing. Currently works in Fintech field.

Why did you choose this field in the first place?

That’s what I always wanted! I am used to diving deep into issues of the technical aspect

What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why?

Nothing specific. I go with the flow.

What tech are you most worried about right now and why?

The tech that prevents me from understanding the big picture of a project. Could be anything.

What are your hobbies and interests outside of tech?

Gaming (mostly hack n’ slash RPGs)

Reading (poetry, literature, and comics)

Dancing ( FatChanceBellyDance® , Tribal Fusion)

, Tribal Fusion) Cultivating performance and expression (Butoh classes)

Writing (Sci-Fi, with a bit of occultism)

Let's talk about breaking the glass ceiling. What were the biggest challenges you faced as a woman in tech, and how did you deal with them?

I do not know if this happened to me because I am a woman, or because I was too modest. In my years as a junior, I remember trying very hard to prove my worth to people that did not even deserve it.

Any interesting misogynistic story/situation you faced/handled, and you want to share with the HackerNoon Fam?

I am an excellent front-end developer. A male colleague felt threatened because he was only doing back-end. So, he would not let me do the tasks that involved server-side implementations (the company had zero management, that’s another story). He stereotyped me, saying that “girls only do pretty visual things.” He used my gender to undermine me, only because he needed to cover his “weakness”

What was the biggest setback/failure that you faced, and how did you manage it?

The burnout. I do not want to do that EVER again!

What's your biggest achievement that you're really proud of?

Realizing my worth. And not having an urgent need to prove it.

In your opinion, why do we see this huge gender gap in the tech industry, and how can we reduce it?

It would be a long conversation. Stereotyping, old norms of society, mansplaining, self-submission. And the delusion that we are special because we are the minority. Imho, feeling “different” is a way to marginalize your own self.

Who is your tech idol? Why?

I do not believe in idols.

Do you have any advice for aspiring girls who want to join the field?

Work cleverly, always love what you do, let your passion be your strength! Be humble, but never let anyone undermine you.

