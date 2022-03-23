"Girls only do pretty visual things" - a Women in Tech Interview

A full-stack developer. Loves hardcore problem-solving, optimization, and researching. Currently working in Fintech.
That’s what I always wanted! I am used to diving deep into issues of the technical aspect
Nothing specific. I go with the flow.
The tech that prevents me from understanding the big picture of a project. Could be anything.
I do not know if this happened to me because I am a woman, or because I was too modest. In my years as a junior, I remember trying very hard to prove my worth to people that did not even deserve it.
I am an excellent front-end developer. A male colleague felt threatened because he was only doing back-end. So, he would not let me do the tasks that involved server-side implementations (the company had zero management, that’s another story). He stereotyped me, saying that “girls only do pretty visual things.” He used my gender to undermine me, only because he needed to cover his “weakness”
The burnout. I do not want to do that EVER again!
Realizing my worth. And not having an urgent need to prove it.
It would be a long conversation. Stereotyping, old norms of society, mansplaining, self-submission. And the delusion that we are special because we are the minority. Imho, feeling “different” is a way to marginalize your own self.
I do not believe in idols.
Work cleverly, always love what you do, let your passion be your strength! Be humble, but never let anyone undermine you.