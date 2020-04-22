Getting Started with Web Audio API

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
), or they can be recordings from sound/video files (like
OscillatorNode
and
AudioBufferSourceNode
) and audio streams (
MediaElementAudioSourceNode
).
MediaStreamAudioSourceNode
).
GainNode
), which sends the sound to the speakers or headphones. This last connection is only necessary if the user is supposed to hear the audio.
AudioContext.destination
, oscillator, stream
<audio>
You can read about the theory of the Web Audio API in a lot more detail in our article Basic concepts behind Web Audio API.
interface represents an audio-processing graph built from audio modules linked together, each represented by an
AudioContext
. An audio context controls the creation of the nodes it contains and the execution of the audio processing, or decoding. You need to create an
AudioNode
before you do anything else, as everything happens inside a context.
AudioContext
AudioContextOptions
dictionary is used to provide options when instantiating a new
AudioContextOptions
.
AudioContext
interface represents an audio-processing module like an audio source (e.g. an HTML
AudioNode
or
<audio>
element), audio destination, intermediate processing module (e.g. a filter like
<video>
, or volume control like
BiquadFilterNode
).
GainNode
interface represents an audio-related parameter, like one of an
AudioParam
. It can be set to a specific value or a change in value, and can be scheduled to happen at a specific time and following a specific pattern.
AudioNode
interfaces, which means it provides the methods
AudioParam
,
forEach()
,
get()
,
has()
, and
keys()
, as well as a
values()
property.
size
interface acts as a base definition for online and offline audio-processing graphs, as represented by
BaseAudioContext
and
AudioContext
respectively. You wouldn't use
OfflineAudioContext
directly — you'd use its features via one of these two inheriting interfaces.
BaseAudioContext
event
ended
event is fired when playback has stopped because the end of the media was reached.
ended
is a parent interface for several types of audio source node interfaces. It is an
AudioScheduledSourceNode
.
AudioNode
OscillatorNode
interface represents a periodic waveform, such as a sine or triangle wave. It is an
OscillatorNode
audio-processing module that causes a given frequency of wave to be created.
AudioNode
interface represents a short audio asset residing in memory, created from an audio file using the
AudioBuffer
method, or created with raw data using
AudioContext.decodeAudioData()
. Once decoded into this form, the audio can then be put into an
AudioContext.createBuffer()
.
AudioBufferSourceNode
interface represents an audio source consisting of in-memory audio data, stored in an
AudioBufferSourceNode
. It is an
AudioBuffer
that acts as an audio source.
AudioNode
interface represents an audio source consisting of an HTML5
MediaElementAudioSourceNode
or
<audio>
element. It is an
<video>
that acts as an audio source.
AudioNode
interface represents an audio source consisting of a
MediaStreamAudioSourceNode
(such as a webcam, microphone, or a stream being sent from a remote computer). If multiple audio tracks are present on the stream, the track whose
MediaStream
comes first lexicographically (alphabetically) is used. It is an
id
that acts as an audio source.
AudioNode
represents an audio source whose data comes from a
MediaStreamTrackAudioSourceNode
. When creating the node using the
MediaStreamTrack
method to create the node, you specify which track to use. This provides more control than
createMediaStreamTrackSource()
.
MediaStreamAudioSourceNode
interface represents a simple low-order filter. It is an
BiquadFilterNode
that can represent different kinds of filters, tone control devices, or graphic equalizers. A
AudioNode
always has exactly one input and one output.
BiquadFilterNode
interface is an
ConvolverNode
that performs a Linear Convolution on a given
AudioNode
, and is often used to achieve a reverb effect.
AudioBuffer
interface represents a delay-line; an
DelayNode
AudioNode
audio-processing module that causes a delay between the arrival of an input data and its propagation to the output.
interface provides a compression effect, which lowers the volume of the loudest parts of the signal in order to help prevent clipping and distortion that can occur when multiple sounds are played and multiplexed together at once.
DynamicsCompressorNode
interface represents a change in volume. It is an
GainNode
audio-processing module that causes a given gain to be applied to the input data before its propagation to the output.
AudioNode
interface represents a non-linear distorter. It is an
WaveShaperNode
that use a curve to apply a waveshaping distortion to the signal. Beside obvious distortion effects, it is often used to add a warm feeling to the signal.
AudioNode
interface represents the end destination of an audio source in a given context — usually the speakers of your device.
AudioDestinationNode
interface represents an audio destination consisting of a WebRTC
MediaStreamAudioDestinationNode
with a single AudioMediaStreamTrack, which can be used in a similar way to a
MediaStream
obtained from
MediaStream
. It is an
getUserMedia()
that acts as an audio destination.
AudioNode
interface represents a node able to provide real-time frequency and time-domain analysis information, for the purposes of data analysis and visualization.
AnalyserNode
interface separates the different channels of an audio source out into a set of mono outputs.
ChannelSplitterNode
interface reunites different mono inputs into a single output. Each input will be used to fill a channel of the output.
ChannelMergerNode
interface represents the position and orientation of the unique person listening to the audio scene used in audio spatialization.
AudioListener
interface represents the position and behavior of an audio source signal in 3D space, allowing you to create complex panning effects.
PannerNode
interface represents a simple stereo panner node that can be used to pan an audio stream left or right.
StereoPannerNode
interface, a lightweight version of the
Worklet
interface. Audio worklets are enabled by default for Chrome 66 or later.
Worker
, and allows you to add new modules to the audio worklet.
BaseAudioContext.audioWorklet
interface represents an
AudioWorkletNode
that is embedded into an audio graph and can pass messages to the corresponding
AudioNode
.
AudioWorkletProcessor
interface represents audio processing code running in a
AudioWorkletProcessor
that generates, processes, or analyses audio directly, and can pass messages to the corresponding
AudioWorkletGlobalScope
.
AudioWorkletNode
interface is a
AudioWorkletGlobalScope
-derived object representing a worker context in which an audio processing script is run; it is designed to enable the generation, processing, and analysis of audio data directly using JavaScript in a worklet thread.
WorkletGlobalScope
for JavaScript-based audio processing. Because the code runs in the main thread, they have bad performance. The
ScriptProcessorNode
is kept for historic reasons but is marked as deprecated and will be removed in a future version of the specification.
ScriptProcessorNode
audio-processing module that is linked to two buffers, one containing the current input, one containing the output. An event, implementing the
AudioNode
interface, is sent to the object each time the input buffer contains new data, and the event handler terminates when it has filled the output buffer with data.
AudioProcessingEvent
(event)
audioprocess
event is fired when an input buffer of a Web Audio API
audioprocess
is ready to be processed.
ScriptProcessorNode
Web Audio API
represents events that occur when a
AudioProcessingEvent
input buffer is ready to be processed.
ScriptProcessorNode
rather than to the device's speakers — with the following.
AudioBuffer
interface is an
OfflineAudioContext
interface representing an audio-processing graph built from linked together
AudioContext
s. In contrast with a standard AudioContext, an OfflineAudioContext doesn't really render the audio but rather generates it, as fast as it can, in a buffer.
AudioNode
(event)
complete
event is fired when the rendering of an
complete
is terminated.
OfflineAudioContext
represents events that occur when the processing of an
OfflineAudioCompletionEvent
is terminated. The
OfflineAudioContext
event implements this interface.
complete
.
ScriptProcessorNode
.
PeriodicWave
AudioContext