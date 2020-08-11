Getting Started with the Neuron Language

A step-by-step guide to developing with Neuron.
With
installed, type the following into your command line:
npm
npm install --global neuron-lang
Create a file with the name
. This will contain our program. In the command line, navigate to the directory with the file:
main.neuron
cd path/to/main.neuron
In
, type the following:
main.neuron
sayHello {
log(Hello #0!);
}
This is the standard function and object syntax, with
being the first parameter passed as an argument to the function
#0
. The function can now be called as follows:
sayHello
sayHello(world);
This will now log “Hello world!”
We can create a new function that can return a value as well. In main.neuron:
sayHello {
return(Hello #0); // or return: Hello #0
}
log([sayHello => world] in Neuron!);
When run in the command line with
, it should log “Hello world in Neuron!”
neuron main.neuron
Now we can pipe the output of another function into our
function:
sayHello
add {
return(#0 plus #1 is [#0 + #1].);
}
sayHello {
log(Hello! It appears as though [add => #0 #1]!);
}
sayHello(0, 1);
The output of our program should be “Hello! It appears as though 0 plus 1 is 1.”
We can further extend the capabilities of our program with iterators:
for (i => 10) {
sayHello(#i, [#i - 1]);
}
This will now log “Hello! It appears as though 0 plus -1 is 0.” and “Hello! It appears as though 1 plus 0 is 1.” until the iterator, represented by
, has reached nine.
#i
Other features of the Neuron programming language capable of being integrated in our program include conditionals, variables, iterators, and objects.
With Neuron installed through
, the file can be executed as such:
npm
neuron main.neuron
Neuron can be used for web applications in the browser as well. Neuron is an incredibly efficient language for front-end web development. If you are interested in the Neuron language and would like to know more, visit the repository. The documentation contains information about the Neuron language, various tutorials, and a reference for the Neuron language. Neuron is currently under heavy development, and your contributions and support are welcome!
