Get Rid Of Mistakes In Coding Once And For All: Useful Tips For Beginners

Here in this post, I am going to tell you about the 10 common mistakes you will make or who knows you're still making as a beginner and will clear them all.
Bad Variable Names
let x = 0.4
// PURELY WRONG
The Correct way
let interestRate = 0.4
// CORRECT WAY
Repetitive Code
Not using comments
This will help you remember as your codebase grows larger.
It also makes it easier to navigate through your (messy 😂) codes.
Once you've gotten experience start documenting your code properly.
Overusing Frameworks
Most of the time, in the beginning, you can do your basic project with one framework.
Always remember: It's just a tool helping you solve the problem👊.
Not Using Version Control
Just backup your code to avoid frustration
Complicated Code
Think about solving the problem simply and efficiently. Simple code is much easier to maintain and understand.
Not Reaching Out For Help
Have realistic expectations
Overlearning
Watching is not equalled to learning. Get your hands dirty.
Not Enjoying
This is important
Don't aim to become a developer because it'll pay well or there's "Scope". These are all by-products.
Get into coding because you want to build things and solve problems.
If you don't love what you do, you'll be never good at it.
