Germany-based E-commerce Providers For Retail Startups

According to market research firm IBISWorld , the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on industries around the world continues to climb everyday. With coronavirus cases spreading rapidly in Germany and Italy, pressure is growing for a broader response in the country’s IT & tech and business industry.

The report by EcommerceWiki suggests that around 69% cross-border purchases come from within Europe to Germany. Over 55% of shoppers from another country don’t feel comfortable shopping on a foreign e-commerce website that is not in Germany.

Germany is a very strong market for e-commerce startups. Check the retail e-commerce sales stats in Germany for the period of 2017 to 2023.

So, If you’re planning for a business expansion in the e-commerce market, you should definitely take the Germany market into consideration.

Are you also looking to design a new web application for retailing? Are you planning to relaunch your existing online retail store?

If the answer is yes, then to provide you with information on e-commerce companies, I've centralized the resources here. We all know that hiring a right tech partner is important for retailers because without that you can’t make your dreams true. And, when I say dreams, I mean your very first web application or web store.

Although, the world of the internet is there, how you will find that one company for your development project. Maybe you will compare services of two, three or five companies. Maybe you ask your friends to refer to some good options.

However, this will never give you the right choices.

I have been approached by many startup owners to give them advice on the best e-commerce development firms. I give them the right advice based on the company's success metrics, growth stats, work quality, number of clients, region-wise preference, and clients reviews. This is certainly a reason they trust my advice.

Here I am giving a list of e-commerce development companies for your help by taking the following parameters into consideration.

Company’s performance

Company’s reliability quotient

Quality of professional services provided

Team strength of a firm

Client’s reviews & feedback

The list of companies I am sharing here also have a friendly outsourcing policy, high-quality development, low cost service offering, and favorable time zone.

Here is the list of companies based out in Germany.

Inpsyde is one of the best WordPress agencies to hire for e-commerce development service in Germany. Their team has project managers, concept creators, developers and designers that specializes in building high-performing websites, online web shops, and applications for retailers. Inpsyde has already been recognized many times by WordPress and WooCommerce. This is the only company to become Germany's based WordPress VIP Partner and WooExpert Gold Partner.

Service Overview:

Realize Enterprise CMS Solutions

Custom APIs and API integrations

Big Data Migration (API/CLI driven)

Customized Plugin Development

ERP Integration ElasticSearch

UI/UX Design

Blockchain Performance Optimization

Code Auditing and Reviews

Custom Publishing Workflows

Continuous Maintenance and Longtime Partnership

Min. Project Size: $10,000+

Hourly Rate: $150 - $199 / hr

Team Size: 10 - 49

Founded: 2006 (15 Years of Experience in the E-commerce Development Domain)

Key clients: PayPal, SAP, Bernina, Smashing Magazine, AGD, ANOUK Fashion, Eurotext, CCV

Clutch Rating: 4.5 stars

Location: Bergisch-Gladbach, Germany

Cocomore is an e-commerce development agency in Germany with over 150 employees. There is no better choice than Cocomore for web and e-commerce development services in Germany.0 They are partnered with some of the internationally acclaimed organizations - Drupal Delivery, Gigya, Facelift Agency, Sitecore, and Adobe Technology (Silver Partner).

Service Overview

Brand Management

E-Commerce development

UX Design

Omnichannel

Data Analytics

CRM

Social Media

Mobile app development

Software development

Min. Project Size: $5,000+

Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr

Team Size: 50-49

Founded: 2000 (20 Years of Experience in the E-commerce Development Domain)

Key clients: Bärenmarke, Eurovision, HDI, Merz, Nestlé, Koelnmesse, Klöckner, Procter & Gamble, Rabobank, Tele Columbus and many more

Clutch Rating: 4.3 stars

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

711 Media offers outstanding e-commerce development services to a variety of industry verticals and business domains. From conceptualization and business analysis, prototyping and development, to deployment of a total e-commerce solution, the 711 Media team guides customers through the complete development life cycle.

Service Overview

E-commerce and web development

Digital Marketing

Creative Production

Research & Consulting

Social Media Marketing

Branding

Search Engine Optimization

Min. Project Size: $50,000+

Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr

Team Size: 50-249

Founded: 2002 (18 Years of Experience in the Marketing & E-commerce Development Domain)

Key clients: MovenPick, OX Stay Open, Wolters Kluwer, Roto

Clutch Rating: 4.5 stars

Location: Stuttgart, Germany

A leading e-commerce development company in Germany with over 10+ years of experience in the domain. With a world-class team of software engineers they serve web application development, e-commerce development, mobile development, IoT, and Machine learning services. They have successfully delivered over 56+ projects and earned 38+ happy customers.

They believe in the transformative power of technology.

Service Overview

Website Designing

E-commerce Development

Software Development

Business Consulting

Access to the latest technology for development

Online Marketing

Min. Project Size: $10,000+

Hourly Rate: < $25 / hr

Team Size: 10 - 49

Founded: 2016 (5 Years of Experience in the E-commerce Development Domain)

Key clients: DealHaba, Thea.Care, Sahaya4Us, Host My CV

Clutch Rating: 5 stars

Location: Dusseldorf, Germany

Since 2016, Syncrasy Technologies is one of the e-commerce development companies in Germany which has helped over 100+ companies digitally transform their retail businesses. Having 250 employees, they offer both onshore and offshore professional e-commerce development services and enterprise platforms. Partnered with Pimcore an open source digital experience platform for enterprises, team Syncrasy is serving startups as well as enterprises in Europe. They are specialized in e-commerce web, cloud, and web development projects.

Service Overview

E-commerce Development

Pimcore PIM, DAM, CMS Implementation

Website Development

Software Development

Blockchain Development

Salesforce Consulting

Min. Project Size: $5,000+

Hourly Rate: < $25 / hr

Team Size: 49-249+

Founded: 2016 (5 Years of Experience in the E-commerce Development Domain)

Key clients: M.S. Rau Antiques, Sticker You, Icreon, Vennscience

Clutch Rating: 4 stars

Location: Germany, USA

This is the list of e-commerce development companies that would help you choose the right one for your project. This will also help you with the growth of your current organization.

If you have ever worked with any of these companies listed above, then please share your experience in the comment section or any feedback if you have.

Tags