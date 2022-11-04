Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Generative Media: Why Audio & Video Generation is Tech's Next Big Leapby@okkanad
    668 reads

    Generative Media: Why Audio & Video Generation is Tech's Next Big Leap

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Generative tech engines use deep-learning tools to create everything from audio, poetry, and video generation to 3D product designs and software code. Generative media is already one of the most significant changes to the Internet in recent decades, and it's only getting started. In many instances, AI video generation is indistinguishable from conventionally produced media. By creating designs automatically with generative design software, designers can make 3D-printed products and CAD models with unprecedented efficiency. It is estimated that by 2025, B2CB sales will be created using generative tech.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Generative Media: Why Audio & Video Generation is Tech's Next Big Leap
    media#synthetic-media#ai#future-of-ai
    Kanad Bahalkar HackerNoon profile picture

    @okkanad

    Kanad Bahalkar

    Receive Stories from @okkanad

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Critical Thinking to AI: Are you a Friend or Foe? (8/26/2023)
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    28 Stories To Learn About Reinforcement Learning
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by learn #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Critical Thinking to AI: Are you a Friend or Foe?
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by meadhbhh #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    The History of LLMs - Part 1: The Era of Mechanical Translation and How It Crashed
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by kseniase #tech-stories
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Create a Product Concept and Landing Page With a Waiting List With ChatGPT, Carrd, and More
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by horosin #future-of-ai
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa