Generating BDD Tests With ChatGPT and Running Them With Playwright
Too Long; Didn't ReadThis article discusses how the author uses Behavior Driven Development (BDD) for automated end-to-end testing in their projects. They rely on ChatGPT to generate BDD scenarios, reducing manual work. The guide covers defining user stories, generating step definitions, creating a Page Object Model, and running tests with Playwright. The author successfully generates and executes BDD scenarios, demonstrating the efficiency of using AI for test generation.