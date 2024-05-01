Authors: (1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.

Abstract and Introduction

Materials And Methods

Results and Analyses

Prompts and generated texts

Conceptualizing chemical reactions

Deepening on understanding of chemical reactions

Question about combustion

Question about a graph of gases turning into water over time

Question about the difference between atoms, molecules, and moles

Deepening on the concept of mole

Question about changing of state

Question about an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes

Question about plasma, a state of matter

Question about chemical bondings

Question about illustration of chemical bonds

Question about the essence of the type of chemical bonding

Further analysis

Conclusions

Limitations of the study and possible future studies

Author Contributions, Conflicts of interest, Acknowledgements, and References

Question about plasma, a state of matter

P1*: my teacher said that plasma is the fourth state of matter. but isn't plasma that thing they inject into a vein in the hospital?*





ChatGPT*: Your teacher is correct, and I understand the confusion. The term "plasma" is used in both physics and medicine, but they refer to entirely different concepts. Let's break them down:*





***1. Plasma (State of Matter): ***





• In physics, plasma is often referred to as the "fourth state of matter" after solids, liquids, and gases.





• Plasma is like a gas but with some key differences. In plasma, a significant number of atoms are ionized, meaning they have lost or gained electrons. This gives plasma unique properties, like the ability to conduct electricity and respond strongly to electromagnetic fields.





• Examples of plasmas include the sun, lightning, and neon signs. The sun is essentially a giant ball of plasma, with hydrogen atoms undergoing fusion to form helium, releasing a tremendous amount of energy in the process.





***2. Plasma (Biological): ***





• In a biological or medical context, plasma refers to the clear, yellowish fluid component of blood. It's what's left after you remove the red and white blood cells and platelets from blood.





• Plasma makes up about 55% of total blood volume and contains water, salts, enzymes, hormones, and waste products. It serves as a transport medium for delivering nutrients to the cells and carrying waste products away.





• When people donate "plasma" at a donation center, they're donating this component of their blood.





So, while the terms are the same, the contexts are quite different. It's essential to know which "plasma" is being referred to based on the topic of discussion.





Does this distinction between the two concepts of plasma clear things up for you?





BingChat*: That’s a very good question. Plasma is indeed the fourth state of matter, but it is also a term used in medicine to describe the liquid part of blood. Let me explain the difference between these two types of plasma.*





Plasma as a state of matter is a gas that has been heated or electrified to the point where some or all of its atoms lose their electrons. This creates a mixture of positively charged ions and negatively charged electrons that can conduct electricity and respond to magnetic fields.





Plasma is very common in the universe, as it makes up most of the stars, including the sun.





Plasma is also found in lightning, neon lights, and plasma displays[123].





Plasma as a part of blood is a yellowish fluid that carries water, salts, enzymes, proteins, hormones, and other substances throughout the body. It also helps with immunity, blood clotting, blood pressure, and pH balance. Plasma can be donated to help people who have lost blood due to injury, surgery, or disease. Plasma can also be used to make medicines for people who have certain conditions that affect their blood[456]





So, as you can see, plasma can mean different things depending on the context. Both types of plasma are important for life and science, but they are not the same thing. I hope this helps you understand the difference between plasma as a state of matter and plasma as a part of blood.





Bard*: Yes, plasma is the fourth state of matter. It is a highly energized state of matter in which some or all of the atoms have been stripped of one or more of their electrons. This results in a gas of positively charged ions and negatively charged electrons.*





Plasma is the most abundant form of matter in the universe, accounting for over 99% of the visible universe. It is found in stars, nebulae, and other celestial objects. Plasma is also found on Earth, in lightning bolts, auroras, and other natural phenomena.





Plasma is also used in a variety of industrial applications, such as welding, plasma cutting, and

semiconductor manufacturing.





The plasma that is injected into veins in the hospital is a type of blood plasma. Blood plasma is the liquid portion of blood that remains after the red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets have been removed. It is a yellowish liquid that contains proteins, antibodies, and other nutrients.





Blood plasma is used to treat a variety of medical conditions, including dehydration, malnutrition, and shock. It is also used to make plasma products, such as albumin and immunoglobulin.





So, to summarize, plasma is both the fourth state of matter and a type of blood plasma. The two are not related, but they both have important roles.





I hope this helps to clarify things. Please let me know if you have any other questions.





Claude*: Great observation! Plasma does indeed have two different meanings in science:*





1. In chemistry and physics, plasma is considered the fourth state of matter, distinct from solids, liquids and gases. Plasma consists of highly ionized gas containing a mix of free electrons, positive ions, and neutral atoms. It can be created by heating a gas to very high temperatures. Natural examples include lightning and the Sun.





2. In medicine, plasma refers to the liquid portion of blood that contains proteins, nutrients, and ions like sodium and chloride. This plasma carries blood cells and helps regulate bodily processes. It makes up about 55% of total blood volume.





So in summary:





• Scientific plasma is a distinct state of ionized gas, created at extremely high temps.





• Medical plasma is the liquid part of blood that suspends blood cells and transports useful substances.





While both are important in their respective fields, they have very different definitions and properties. The medical usage of the term is probably more familiar to most people. But the concept of plasma as a state of matter is critical in physics and chemistry when studying things like nuclear fusion reactions.





Let me know if this explanation helps differentiate the two meanings! It's an important distinction to understand.





ChatGPT starts reassuringly with “Your teacher is correct” and "I understand the confusion," providing Personalization & Personable Touch. It then proceeds to Instructional Strategies, addressing the need to differentiate the two meanings systematically with "Let's break them down" and expounding extensively a clear distinction between plasma as the fourth state of matter and blood plasma in the medical context with Detail Depth & Content Recommendation, as well as with the Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations, recurring to real-world examples to explain the concept, like the “sun, lightning, and neon signs” as well as of people donating “‘plasma’ at a donation center”. It ends the explanation with Engagement & Interactivity by asking "Does this distinction ... clear things up for you?", inviting a response. BingChat also starts by giving positive feedback and personal recognition of the user's query with “That’s a very good question," providing Personalization & Personable Touch. It then proceeds to Instructional Strategies with "Let me explain the difference," setting the tone for a structured explanation with Meta-discussion & Perspective Framing strategy that contextualizes the significance of both plasmas in the universe and medical science, the Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations, referencing the sun, “lightning, neon lights, and plasma displays”, and links to external resources, offering Detail Depth & Content Recommendation. It ends with Reinforcement & Feedback, emphasizing the significance of the dual meaning of the word, by affirming that "Both types of plasma are important for life and science" and “I hope this helps you understand the difference” followed by an emoticon for a friendly touch of Engagement & Interactivity. Bard begins its Instructional Strategies with the straightforward “Yes” affirmation followed by a detailed distinction of both concepts with Detail Depth & Content Recommendation, progressing from the Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations with examples of “lightning bolts, auroras, and other natural phenomena” to a Meta-discussion & Perspective Framing discussing the broader applications “in a variety of industrial applications, such as welding, plasma cutting, and semiconductor manufacturing”, as well “to treat a variety of medical conditions, including dehydration, malnutrition, and shock” to make products, “such as albumin and immunoglobulin”. It ends with Engagement & Interactivity in "Please let me know if you have any other questions" and Personalization & Personable Touch with "I hope this helps to clarify things." Bard initiates its response with a straightforward affirmation, "Yes", demonstrating its Instructional Strategies. It then elaborates in depth about the concepts, highlighting Detail Depth & Content Recommendation. Utilizing the Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations, it gives examples like “lightning bolts, auroras, and other natural phenomena”. Venturing into Meta-discussion & Perspective Framing, it underlines the broader applications in sectors such as “welding, plasma cutting, and semiconductor manufacturing”, and the medical utility “to treat a variety of medical conditions, including dehydration, malnutrition, and shock” and the creation of products like “albumin and immunoglobulin”. Wrapping up, it imparts a Personalization & Personable Touch with "I hope this helps to clarify things” and fosters Engagement & Interactivity with "Please let me know if you have any other questions." Claude also appreciates the user's observation with "Great observation!" demonstrating Personalization & Personable Touch. It then turns to Instructional Strategies to make a clear distinction between the concepts, utilizing the Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations by giving the examples of “lightning” and the “Sun”. Expanding into Meta-discussion & Perspective Framing, it underlines the concept “is critical in physics and chemistry” with applications to “nuclear fusion reactions”. It ends with a Personalization & Personable Touch with “Let me know if this explanation helps” and provides Meta-discussion & Perspective Framing, by affirming that “It's an important distinction to understand.”





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.



