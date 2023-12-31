Search icon
ReadWrite
    Future Investigations on an Intrinsic Integrity-Driven Model for Sustainable Reputation Systems

    Future Investigations on an Intrinsic Integrity-Driven Model for Sustainable Reputation Systems

    This section outlines the future directions of the Everlasting Reputation System in blockchain. It includes exploring additional and multiple ratings, early detection of potential problems through manual intervention and machine learning, adaptive incentive mechanisms post-launch, and the conceptualization of a perpetually self-adaptively-evolving universal oracle. The focus is on refining the system's intricacies, promoting community engagement, and establishing a robust, autonomous, and ever-evolving oracle.

    Future Investigations on an Intrinsic Integrity-Driven Model for Sustainable Reputation Systems
    A 3-dimensional circuit board with lit-up interconnected nodes
