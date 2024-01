Too Long; Didn't Read

This section delves into the Basic Model of a reputation-based blockchain, covering the On-chain reputation system, Connecting the real world, Assumptions of Gains or Losses, Distribution of Agent Actions, and Action Analysis. It introduces a cross-rating system, explores the linkage of wallet addresses to real-world actions, and outlines agent categories. Assumptions and distributions are detailed, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the reputation system.