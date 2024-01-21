Search icon
    Navigating Future Challenges with the Grand Pathways Framework

    Navigating Future Challenges with the Grand Pathways Framework

    Embark on the path to resilient futures with the Grand Pathways Framework. Unveil insights from the pilot phase, where agencies applied the framework to diverse programs. Discover the evolving lexicon and outcome-based approach, shaping the development of supporting materials. Join the journey to anticipate, avoid, adapt to, withstand, and build back better from disruptive events. Explore how the Grand Pathways Framework pioneers the course for resilience science and technology. Contact SRST to contribute to these pioneering efforts and be part of shaping a resilient future.
    featured image - Navigating Future Challenges with the Grand Pathways Framework
    an arbitrary wire diagram via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #community-resilience #resilience
    The White House

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

