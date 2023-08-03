Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Further Notes on the Principle of Relativityby@einstein

    Further Notes on the Principle of Relativity

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    At the present time, different opinions are being held about the fundamental equations of Electro-dynamics for moving bodies. The Hertzian forms must be given up, for it has appeared that they are contrary to many experimental results. In 1895 H. A. Lorentz published his theory of optical and electrical phenomena in moving bodies; this theory was based upon the atomistic conception (vorstellung) of electricity, and on account of its great success appears to have justified the bold hypotheses, by which it has been ushered into existence. In his theory, Lorentz proceeds from certain equations, which must hold at every point of “Äther”; then by forming the average values over “Physically infinitely small” regions, which however contain large numbers of electrons, the equations for electro-magnetic processes in moving bodies can be successfully built up.
    featured image - Further Notes on the Principle of Relativity
    writing#hackernoon-books#theory#books
    Albert Einstein HackerNoon profile picture

    @einstein

    Albert Einstein

    Receive Stories from @einstein

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter 3 - Space and Time in Classical Mechanics
    Published at Sep 15, 2022 by einstein #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    We still live on the island
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Duration of Combat
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    TERRIFIC SAURIAN COMBAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa