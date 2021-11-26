Function Composition (Pipe, Compose) in JavaScript Explained

Functional programming is about developing small simple functions and combining them for the purposes of executing more complex tasks. This process is called composition (or function superposition) It is a pinpoint application of one function to the result of another one. There is no function composition function in the native JavaScript or React. It can be obtained with the aid of third-party libraries. It is present in Redux. It allows for more convenient wrapping of components around other components, which includes using a high-order component.