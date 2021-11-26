Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Function Composition (Pipe, Compose) in JavaScript Explained  by@marat

Function Composition (Pipe, Compose) in JavaScript Explained

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Functional programming is about developing small simple functions and combining them for the purposes of executing more complex tasks. This process is called composition (or function superposition) It is a pinpoint application of one function to the result of another one. There is no function composition function in the native JavaScript or React. It can be obtained with the aid of third-party libraries. It is present in Redux. It allows for more convenient wrapping of components around other components, which includes using a high-order component.
image
Marat Hacker Noon profile picture

@marat
Marat

Hi guys, I'm Marat, a software developer with expertise in JavaScript, TypeScript and React

Marat Hacker Noon profile picture
by Marat @marat.Hi guys, I'm Marat, a software developer with expertise in JavaScript, TypeScript and React
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Сurrying 101: A Quick Guide for JavaScript Devs by @marat
#javascript
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#javascript#compose#pipe#functional-programming#redux#function-composition#composition-in-javascript#programming
Join Hacker Noon loading