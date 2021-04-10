Full Circle Trading Platform for Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain Networks is now LIVE!!

353 reads

@ rubicfinance Rubic Finance Rubic organizes defi services to enable a project to create, manage and trade tokens decentralized in ONE PLACE.

Rubic has completed an important milestone for traders, implemented instant trades for the BSC network, and also created a wrapped RBC.

This feature makes Rubic a unique full-circle platform for two main networks — Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. Now users have a place where they can easily transfer and trade their assets.

Why is it useful and important to exploit?

Rubic now allows users not only to create instant trades on the Ethereum network using different aggregators but also to complete cross-chain swaps via Panama Binance Bridge and create instant trades on Binance Smart Chain network!

At the moment Rubic platform completed more than 500 swaps using Panama Bridge, with a value of over $1,399,097. The implementation of BSC instant trades and BRBC will significantly increase the number of trades and swaps made on Rubic.

This is the first important milestone to the global goal that Rubic has completed. The end goal for Rubic is to become a ONE-place solution for the users of any blockchain. Users will be able to trade and swap their assets directly on Rubic’s platform in a decentralized way.

The full connection between the first two networks is now live and in the future they will be upgraded using the Layer 2 solution for the Ethereum network to decrease gas fees.

$BRBC

Wrapped $RBC token — BRBC was created to allow users to trade in the BSC network. This will provide decreased overall fees and increase the opportunity for more users to use Rubic’s token.

BRBC will not increase the total supply of tokens, supply will be shared between RBC and BRBC.

The creation of BRBC includes the direct bridge between RBC and BRBC, which will allow users to easily swap their tokens to trade them on Ethereum and BSC networks.

How does it work?

Rubic currently has features that allow users to create instant trades on the Ethereum network using Uniswap or 1inch. After completing the trade, users can swap their ERC-20 tokens to BEP-20 tokens using Rubic’s Cross-chain swaps (via Panama bridge). After transferring their tokens to the BSC network, they can be easily traded using BSC instant trades (via 1inch). In the shortest time users also will be able to complete instant trades by using PancakeSwap. After completing the trade their assets can be swapped back to ERC-20.

In other words, people can instantly trade USDT on the Ethereum network, swap them for USDT-B and instantly trade it on the BSC network with the lowest gas fees. After completing trades users will be able to swap their USDT-B to USDT.

This simple algorithm can be done by everyone in a decentralized way on one platform — Rubic.exchange.

What’s next for Rubic?

There are more features to come. Our developers are constantly working to make Rubic the ultimate DeFi solution for users. In Q2 we will introduce an anonymizer feature, Layer 2 solution. Even more features, upgrades, and blockchains will be added by the end of the year.

But Rubic doesn’t stop there! We are always looking forward to creating new partnerships to create the best platform for all of the users. Current and future partnerships will extend the number of blockchains on Rubic and help to create the best UI.

Rubic Ecosystem

Rubic continues to build a multichain DeFi ecosystem.

All of the features and development are focused on giving the best experience to users. The implementation of the BRBC will allow even more users to use RBC tokens. The implementation of all these features will make Rubic a game-changing platform, the ONE-Place solution for everyone.

About Rubic

Rubic is a multichain DeFi ecosystem, which features cross-chain, P2P, instant swaps, and limit orders across multiple blockchains, aiming to deliver a complete ONE-STOP decentralized platform. Rubic platform is the place where users can swap tokens and get the best rates from all leading protocols (thanks to a DEX aggregator implementation), as well as P2P swaps within an Order Book where users can make deals on their own terms.

For the moment, Rubic supports trades on Ethereum, Polygon (ex Matic), and Binance Smart Chain networks.

Website | Twitter | Reddit | Telegram | Discord

@ rubicfinance Rubic organizes defi services to enable a project to create, manage and trade tokens decentralized in ONE PLACE. by Rubic Finance Multichain DeFi platform

Tags