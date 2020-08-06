All 221 Tech Award Titles Up for Grabs in Hacker Noon's Annual Noonies

👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.
1. Select an Award Category:
🚀 TECHNOLOGY
🚀 DECENTRALIZATION
🚀 SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
🚀 FUTURE HEROES
🚀 BACK TO THE INTERNET
2. Select an Award:
3. Type your Nomination in the 'Suggest a Nominee'* field:
4. Submit your suggestion!
1. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE TECHNOLOGY CATEGORY
🏆 NEW Hacker Noon Contributor To Watch
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GROWTH-HACKING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of The Year: CYBERSECURITY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - IoT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT DESIGN
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SAAS
🏆 Most Promising Billion Dollar+ SAAS Startup
🏆 Creative Innovation of The Year
🏆 No Code Innovation of the Year
— LIMARC AMBALINA: Tech Careers Thought-Leader of the Year Nominee — and, not entirely un-ironically, the newest Staff Editor at Hacker Noon — @AmbalinaLimarc on Twitter // /limarcambalinawriter/ on Facebook
🏆 Indie Hacker Writer of the Year
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT MANAGEMENT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WEB DESIGN
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of The Year: TECHNOLOGY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VENTURE CAPITAL
🏆 Tech Startup (Co)-Founder to Watch
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PROJECT MANAGEMENT
🏆 Consumer Electronics Product of the Year
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MOBILE APPS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CHATBOTS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - STARTUPS
🏆 Trending Tech Product of the Year
🏆 No Code Innovation of the Year
— DAVID MERCER: Startup Blogger of the Year Nominee; @smepals on Twitter // /davemercer/ on LinkedIn
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RECRUITING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TECH
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GOOD COMPANY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATA SCIENCE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BOTS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS STRATEGY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BIG DATA
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANALYTICS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATA
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUNDRAISING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INTERVIEW
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- LATEST TECH STORIES
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LIFE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MACHINE LEARNING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MANAGEMENT
2. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE DECENTRALIZATION CATEGORY
🏆 Most Exciting Decentralized Social Media
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REGULATION
🏆 Winner Winner Bitcoin Twitter
🏆 Most Influential Blockchain Engineer
🏆 Most Exciting Media Platform
🏆 Most Exciting Data Storage And Sharing Project
🏆 Most Exciting Decentralized Database
🏆 Most Exciting Communication Application
🏆 Most Exciting Collaboration Application
🏆 Most Exciting Web Technology
🏆 Most Exciting Communication Protocol
— ADRIEN BOOK: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ECONOMICS Nominee; @ThePourquoiPas on Twitter
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TRADING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CRYPTOCURRENCY INVESTMENT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SMART CONTRACTS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FINANCE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CRYPTO
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ETHEREUM
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ICO
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INVESTING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BITCOIN
3. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT CATEGORY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TUTORIAL
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RUBY ON RAILS
🏆 Microservices Thinker of the Year
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RUBY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Git
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DEVOPS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AGILE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DEVELOPER
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANGULAR
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Graphql
🏆 Software Development Thinker of the Year
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Golang
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LINUX
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- Es6
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - JAVASCRIPT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year: HTML
— CAL EVANS: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING TO CODE // @calevans on Twitter; /calevans/ on Linkedin
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SCRUM
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FRONTEND
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CLOUD
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATABASE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUNCTIONAL PROGRAMMING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SOFTWARE ENGINEERING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - OPEN SOURCE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WEB DEVELOPMENT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PHP
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACTJS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACT NATIVE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REDUX
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SWIFT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VUEJS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - API
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ENGINEERING
— SHANNON CRABILL: Ruby on Rails Thinker of the Year Nominee; @shannon_crabill on Twitter // /shannoncrabill/ on LinkedIn
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - COMPUTER SCIENCE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SERVERLESS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TESTING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TYPESCRIPT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CSS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MICROSERVICES
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APP DEVELOPMENT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANDROID APP DEVELOPMENT
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CLOUD COMPUTING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DOCKER
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AWS
🏆 Innovator of the Year: Software Development
4. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE FUTURE HEROES CATEGORY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INNOVATION
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SECURITY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - NEURAL NETWORKS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING
— SANDRA SHPILBERG: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FOUNDERS Nominee; @sandrashpilberg on Instagram
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - STARTUP LESSONS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VIRTUAL REALITY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - POLITICS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CAREERS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUTURE
🏆 Mental Health Advocate of the Year
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEADERSHIP
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - COVID-19
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
🏆 Hacker Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SELF-DRIVING CARS
🏆 Most Innovative Transportation Tech
🏆 Accessibility Tech Innovation of the Year
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LIFE LESSONS
🏆 Most Exciting AR/VR/MR Application
— ROHIT CHATTERJEE: Security Advocate of the Year Nominee; @aaboltaabol on Twitter // @jachchetai on Instagram
🏆 The Most Controversial Writer of the Year
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ENTREPRENEURSHIP
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - HEALTH
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRIVACY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- CORONAVIRUS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - EDUCATION
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUGMENTED REALITY
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUTOMATION
🏆 Social (Media) Activist of the Year
5. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE BACK TO THE INTERNET CATEGORY
🏆 Email Newsletter of the Year
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - HACKING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SOCIAL MEDIA
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GOOGLE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FACEBOOK
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPLE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AMAZON
🏆 Independent Tech Journalist of the Year
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ALGORITHMS
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ADVERTISING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GAMING
— VAIBHAV SAINI: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WRITING Nominee; @vasa_develop on Twitter
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - USER EXEPERIENCE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DESIGN
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CONTENT MARKETING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCTIVITY
🏆 Just Really Cool Tech, Really
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MOBILE
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INTERNET
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MARKETING
🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FREELANCING
