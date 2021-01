All 221 Tech Award Titles Up for Grabs in Hacker Noon's Annual Noonies

πŸ† The benefits of being nominated in Hacker Noon's annual tech awards this year include not only mad Net-Cred, BUT ALSO: opportunities to do an AMA in community.hackernoon.com and/or get onto The Hacker Noon Podcast, as well as generally improving your personal Google-Ability by getting FREE CONTENT created (and distributed) about you, and the things you write, built and care about!

πŸ¦„ The best part? ~Literally~ ANYONE can nominate ANYONE for a 2020 Noonie, because Hacker Noon's on a mission to create the most inclusive and community-driven awards in the industry.

How to Nominate Your Best People and Products in Tech for a 2020 Noonie in the annual Hacker Noon Awards This Year



>> Go to NOONIES.TECH

1. Select an Award Category:



πŸš€ TECHNOLOGY

πŸš€ DECENTRALIZATION

πŸš€ SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

πŸš€ FUTURE HEROES

πŸš€ BACK TO THE INTERNET

2. Select an Award:



πŸš€ SCROLL ⬇️ FOR THE FULL LIST OF 200+ AWARDS!



3. Type your Nomination in the 'Suggest a Nominee'* field:



4. Submit your suggestion!

*I REPEAT: PUBLIC NOMS CLOSE AT NOON ON WED, 12 AUG.Β

This is your last chance to get your best in tech (or yourself) under consideration to be nominated for some well-deserved industry recognition this year! Choose from the 200+ Tech Industry Awards listed in this blog post andβ€”

The Full List of All 200+ Noonies Tech Awards Up for Grabs in 2020

1. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE TECHNOLOGY CATEGORY

β€”presented in partnership with .TECH Domains

A huge thanks toΒ .TECH DomainsΒ for this award's prizes, which include:

$ 3000 Cash Prize +

A Free 10-yr domain;

1st Runner-up gets Free 5-yr domain ;

2nd Runner-up gets a 3-yr domain





πŸ† IoT Writer of the Year

πŸ† NEW Hacker Noon Contributor To Watch

πŸ† ML Writer of the Year

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GROWTH-HACKING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of The Year: CYBERSECURITY

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - IoT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT DESIGN

β€”presented in partnership with Skillsoft

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SAAS

πŸ† Social Network of the Year

πŸ† Most Promising Billion Dollar+ SAAS Startup

πŸ† WFH Innovation of the Year

πŸ† Creative Innovation of The Year

πŸ† No Code Innovation of the Year

πŸ† Most Over-Hyped Technology

β€” LIMARC AMBALINA: Tech Careers Thought-Leader of the Year Nominee β€” and, not entirely un-ironically, the newest Staff Editor at Hacker Noon β€” @AmbalinaLimarc on Twitter // /limarcambalinawriter/ on Facebook

πŸ† Indie Hacker Writer of the Year

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT MANAGEMENT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WEB DESIGN

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of The Year: TECHNOLOGY

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VENTURE CAPITAL

πŸ† Product Manager of the Year

β€”presented in partnership with SKILLSOFT

πŸ† Tech Startup (Co)-Founder to Watch

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PROJECT MANAGEMENT

πŸ† Consumer Electronics Product of the Year

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MOBILE APPS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CHATBOTS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - STARTUPS

πŸ† Trending Tech Product of the Year

πŸ† No Code Innovation of the Year

πŸ† Most Over-Hyped Technology

β€” DAVID MERCER: Startup Blogger of the Year Nominee; @smepals on Twitter // /davemercer/ on LinkedIn

πŸ† Founder of the Year

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RECRUITING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TECH

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GOOD COMPANY

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATA SCIENCE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BOTS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS STRATEGY

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BIG DATA

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANALYTICS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATA

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUNDRAISING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INTERVIEW

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- LATEST TECH STORIES

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LIFE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MACHINE LEARNING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MANAGEMENT

2. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE DECENTRALIZATION CATEGORY

πŸ† Most Exciting Decentralized Social Media

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REGULATION

πŸ† Most Exciting dWeb Project

πŸ† Winner Winner Bitcoin Twitter

πŸ† Most Influential Blockchain Engineer

β€”presented in partnership with FLIPSIDE CRYPTO

πŸ† Most Exciting Media Platform

πŸ† Most Exciting Data Storage And Sharing Project

πŸ† Most Exciting Decentralized Database

πŸ† Most Exciting Communication Application

πŸ† Most Exciting Collaboration Application

πŸ† Most Exciting Web Technology

β€”presented in partnership with BEYONDSKILLS

πŸ† Most Exciting Data Protocol

πŸ† Most Exciting Communication Protocol

β€” ADRIEN BOOK: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ECONOMICS Nominee; @ThePourquoiPas on Twitter

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TRADING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CRYPTOCURRENCY INVESTMENT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SMART CONTRACTS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FINANCE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CRYPTO

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ETHEREUM

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ICO

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INVESTING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BITCOIN

3. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT CATEGORY

πŸ† Best Open Source Project

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TUTORIAL

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RUBY ON RAILS

πŸ† Microservices Thinker of the Year

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RUBY

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Git

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DEVOPS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AGILE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DEVELOPER

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANGULAR

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Graphql

β€”presented in partnership with UDACITY

πŸ† Software Development Thinker of the Year

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Golang

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LINUX

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- Es6

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - JAVASCRIPT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year: HTML

β€” CAL EVANS: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING TO CODE // @calevans on Twitter; /calevans/ on Linkedin

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SCRUM

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FRONTEND

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CLOUD

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATABASE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUNCTIONAL PROGRAMMING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SOFTWARE ENGINEERING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - OPEN SOURCE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WEB DEVELOPMENT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PHP

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACTJS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACT NATIVE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REDUX

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SWIFT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VUEJS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - API

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ENGINEERING

β€” SHANNON CRABILL: Ruby on Rails Thinker of the Year Nominee; @shannon_crabill on Twitter // /shannoncrabill/ on LinkedIn

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - COMPUTER SCIENCE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SERVERLESS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TESTING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TYPESCRIPT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CSS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MICROSERVICES

πŸ† CI/CD Writer of the Year

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APP DEVELOPMENT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANDROID APP DEVELOPMENT

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CLOUD COMPUTING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DOCKER

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AWS

πŸ† Innovator of the Year: Software Development

4. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE FUTURE HEROES CATEGORY

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INNOVATION

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SECURITY

β€”presented in partnership with GRANT FOR THE WEB

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - NEURAL NETWORKS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING

β€” SANDRA SHPILBERG: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FOUNDERS Nominee; @sandrashpilberg on Instagram

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - STARTUP LESSONS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VIRTUAL REALITY

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - POLITICS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CAREERS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUTURE

πŸ† Best Green Tech

πŸ† Mental Health Advocate of the Year

πŸ† Best Use of Tech for Good

β€”presented in partnership with Skillsoft

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEADERSHIP

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - COVID-19

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

πŸ† Hacker Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SELF-DRIVING CARS

πŸ† Most Innovative Transportation Tech

πŸ† Accessibility Tech Innovation of the Year

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LIFE LESSONS

πŸ† Most Exciting AR/VR/MR Application

β€” ROHIT CHATTERJEE: Security Advocate of the Year Nominee; @aaboltaabol on Twitter // @jachchetai on Instagram

πŸ† The Most Controversial Writer of the Year

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ENTREPRENEURSHIP

πŸ† Equality Champion

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - HEALTH

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRIVACY

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- CORONAVIRUS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - EDUCATION

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUGMENTED REALITY

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUTOMATION

πŸ† Social (Media) Activist of the Year

5. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE BACK TO THE INTERNET CATEGORY

πŸ† Email Newsletter of the Year

πŸ† Podcast Episode of the Year

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - HACKING

β€”presented in partnership with GRANT FOR THE WEB

πŸ† Best Podcast Player

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SOCIAL MEDIA

πŸ† Most Wat Use of AI

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GOOGLE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FACEBOOK

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPLE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AMAZON

πŸ† Independent Tech Journalist of the Year

β€”presented in partnership with .TECH Domains

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ALGORITHMS

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ADVERTISING

β€”presented in partnership with GRANT FOR THE WEB

A huge thanks toΒ Grant for the WebΒ for this award's prize, which includes:

A $1000 award for the eventual winner (!!!)

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GAMING

β€” VAIBHAV SAINI: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WRITING Nominee; @vasa_develop on Twitter

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - USER EXEPERIENCE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DESIGN

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CONTENT MARKETING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCTIVITY

πŸ† Just Really Cool Tech, Really

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MOBILE

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INTERNET

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MARKETING

πŸ† Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FREELANCING

πŸ† Extension of the Year

πŸ† Meme of The Pandemic

IN SUMMARY:

🟒 Public Nominations for the 2020 Noonies Will Close to the community on Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, at Noon MT.

πŸ—³οΈ You Can't Win in if You're Not In It: this is your LAST CHANCE to nominate your best in tech for one of the 200+ tech industry awards and prizes listed above!

πŸ€— Both Award Nominations and Sponsorship Bids are Still Open: Visit noonies.tech/sponsor to learn more!

πŸŽ™οΈ SUBSCRIBE to the Hacker Noon Podcast on YouTube, Podbean, or Spotify to watch and hear interviews with this year's Noonies Nominees

πŸ‘ͺ CREATE A HACKER NOON ACCOUNT and SUBSCRIBE to the Noon Notification to get notified about Nominee AMAs and new blog posts





