All 221 Tech Award Titles Up for Grabs in Hacker Noon's Annual Noonies

🏆 The benefits of being nominated in Hacker Noon's annual tech awards this year include not only mad Net-Cred, BUT ALSO: opportunities to do an AMA in community.hackernoon.com and/or get onto The Hacker Noon Podcast, as well as generally improving your personal Google-Ability by getting FREE CONTENT created (and distributed) about you, and the things you write, built and care about!

🦄 The best part? ~Literally~ ANYONE can nominate ANYONE for a 2020 Noonie, because Hacker Noon's on a mission to create the most inclusive and community-driven awards in the industry.

How to Nominate Your Best People and Products in Tech for a 2020 Noonie in the annual Hacker Noon Awards This Year



>> Go to NOONIES.TECH

1. Select an Award Category:



🚀 TECHNOLOGY

🚀 DECENTRALIZATION

🚀 SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

🚀 FUTURE HEROES

🚀 BACK TO THE INTERNET

2. Select an Award:



🚀 SCROLL ⬇️ FOR THE FULL LIST OF 200+ AWARDS!



3. Type your Nomination in the 'Suggest a Nominee'* field:



4. Submit your suggestion!

*I REPEAT: PUBLIC NOMS CLOSE AT NOON ON WED, 12 AUG.

This is your last chance to get your best in tech (or yourself) under consideration to be nominated for some well-deserved industry recognition this year! Choose from the 200+ Tech Industry Awards listed in this blog post and—

The Full List of All 200+ Noonies Tech Awards Up for Grabs in 2020

1. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE TECHNOLOGY CATEGORY

—presented in partnership with .TECH Domains

A huge thanks to .TECH Domains for this award's prizes, which include:

$ 3000 Cash Prize +

A Free 10-yr domain;

1st Runner-up gets Free 5-yr domain ;

2nd Runner-up gets a 3-yr domain





🏆 IoT Writer of the Year

🏆 NEW Hacker Noon Contributor To Watch

🏆 ML Writer of the Year

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GROWTH-HACKING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of The Year: CYBERSECURITY

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - IoT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT DESIGN

—presented in partnership with Skillsoft

A huge thanks to Skillsoft for this award's prizes, which include:

1 Year FREE Access to Percipio to the Winner; and,

6 months Free Access to the runners-up;

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain!



🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SAAS

🏆 Social Network of the Year

🏆 Most Promising Billion Dollar+ SAAS Startup

🏆 WFH Innovation of the Year

🏆 Creative Innovation of The Year

🏆 No Code Innovation of the Year

🏆 Most Over-Hyped Technology

— LIMARC AMBALINA: Tech Careers Thought-Leader of the Year Nominee — and, not entirely un-ironically, the newest Staff Editor at Hacker Noon — @AmbalinaLimarc on Twitter // /limarcambalinawriter/ on Facebook

🏆 Indie Hacker Writer of the Year

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT MANAGEMENT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WEB DESIGN

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of The Year: TECHNOLOGY

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VENTURE CAPITAL

🏆 Product Manager of the Year

—presented in partnership with SKILLSOFT

A huge thanks to Skillsoft for this award's prize, which includes:

1 Year FREE Access to Percipio to the Winner and

6 months Free Access to the runners-up

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.



🏆 Tech Startup (Co)-Founder to Watch

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PROJECT MANAGEMENT

🏆 Consumer Electronics Product of the Year

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MOBILE APPS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CHATBOTS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - STARTUPS

🏆 Trending Tech Product of the Year

🏆 No Code Innovation of the Year

🏆 Most Over-Hyped Technology

— DAVID MERCER: Startup Blogger of the Year Nominee; @smepals on Twitter // /davemercer/ on LinkedIn

🏆 Founder of the Year

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RECRUITING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TECH

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GOOD COMPANY

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATA SCIENCE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BOTS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS STRATEGY

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BIG DATA

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANALYTICS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATA

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUNDRAISING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INTERVIEW

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- LATEST TECH STORIES

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LIFE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MACHINE LEARNING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MANAGEMENT

2. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE DECENTRALIZATION CATEGORY

🏆 Most Exciting Decentralized Social Media

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REGULATION

🏆 Most Exciting dWeb Project

🏆 Winner Winner Bitcoin Twitter

🏆 Most Influential Blockchain Engineer

—presented in partnership with FLIPSIDE CRYPTO

A huge thanks to Flipside Crypto for this award's prize, which includes:

Winner shall be featured on Flipside Crypto's newsletter, gets an interview, and a blog post.

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.



🏆 Most Exciting Media Platform

🏆 Most Exciting Data Storage And Sharing Project

🏆 Most Exciting Decentralized Database

—presented in partnership with SUSTANY CAPITAL

The winner will receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

🏆 Most Exciting Communication Application

🏆 Most Exciting Collaboration Application

🏆 Most Exciting Web Technology

—presented in partnership with BEYONDSKILLS

A huge thanks to Beyondskills for this award's prize, which includes:

Free Access To Blockchain Developer Course

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.



🏆 Most Exciting Data Protocol

🏆 Most Exciting Communication Protocol

— ADRIEN BOOK: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ECONOMICS Nominee; @ThePourquoiPas on Twitter

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TRADING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CRYPTOCURRENCY INVESTMENT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SMART CONTRACTS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FINANCE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CRYPTO

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ETHEREUM

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ICO

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INVESTING

—presented in partnership with SUSTANY CAPITAL

The winner will receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BITCOIN

3. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT CATEGORY

🏆 Best Open Source Project

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TUTORIAL

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RUBY ON RAILS

🏆 Microservices Thinker of the Year

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RUBY

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Git

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DEVOPS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AGILE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DEVELOPER

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANGULAR

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Graphql

—presented in partnership with UDACITY

A huge thanks to Udacity for this award's prize, which includes:

A 100% Free Udacity Course on Programming

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.



🏆 Software Development Thinker of the Year

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Golang

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LINUX

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- Es6

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - JAVASCRIPT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year: HTML

— CAL EVANS: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING TO CODE // @calevans on Twitter; /calevans/ on Linkedin

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SCRUM

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FRONTEND

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CLOUD

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATABASE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUNCTIONAL PROGRAMMING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SOFTWARE ENGINEERING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - OPEN SOURCE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WEB DEVELOPMENT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PHP

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACTJS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACT NATIVE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REDUX

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SWIFT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VUEJS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - API

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ENGINEERING

— SHANNON CRABILL: Ruby on Rails Thinker of the Year Nominee; @shannon_crabill on Twitter // /shannoncrabill/ on LinkedIn

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - COMPUTER SCIENCE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SERVERLESS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TESTING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TYPESCRIPT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CSS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MICROSERVICES

🏆 CI/CD Writer of the Year

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APP DEVELOPMENT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANDROID APP DEVELOPMENT

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CLOUD COMPUTING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DOCKER

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AWS

🏆 Innovator of the Year: Software Development

4. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE FUTURE HEROES CATEGORY

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INNOVATION

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SECURITY

—presented in partnership with GRANT FOR THE WEB

A huge thanks to Grant for the Web for this award's prize, which includes:

A $1000 award for the eventual winner (!!!)

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.



🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - NEURAL NETWORKS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING

— SANDRA SHPILBERG: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FOUNDERS Nominee; @sandrashpilberg on Instagram

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - STARTUP LESSONS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VIRTUAL REALITY

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - POLITICS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CAREERS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUTURE

🏆 Best Green Tech

🏆 Mental Health Advocate of the Year

🏆 Best Use of Tech for Good

—presented in partnership with Skillsoft

A huge thanks to Skillsoft for this award's prizes, which include:

1 Year FREE Access to Percipio to the Winner; and,

6 months Free Access to the runners-up;

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain!

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEADERSHIP

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - COVID-19

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

🏆 Hacker Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SELF-DRIVING CARS

🏆 Most Innovative Transportation Tech

🏆 Accessibility Tech Innovation of the Year

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LIFE LESSONS

🏆 Most Exciting AR/VR/MR Application

— ROHIT CHATTERJEE: Security Advocate of the Year Nominee; @aaboltaabol on Twitter // @jachchetai on Instagram

🏆 The Most Controversial Writer of the Year

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ENTREPRENEURSHIP

🏆 Equality Champion

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - HEALTH

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRIVACY

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- CORONAVIRUS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - EDUCATION

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUGMENTED REALITY

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUTOMATION

🏆 Social (Media) Activist of the Year

5. NOONIES AWARDS IN THE BACK TO THE INTERNET CATEGORY

🏆 Email Newsletter of the Year

🏆 Podcast Episode of the Year

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - HACKING

—presented in partnership with GRANT FOR THE WEB

A huge thanks to Grant for the Web for this award's prize, which includes:

A $1000 award for the eventual winner (!!!)

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

🏆 Best Podcast Player

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SOCIAL MEDIA

🏆 Most Wat Use of AI

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GOOGLE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FACEBOOK

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPLE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AMAZON

🏆 Independent Tech Journalist of the Year

—presented in partnership with .TECH Domains

A huge thanks to .TECH Domains for this award's prizes, which include:

$ 3000 Cash Prize +

A Free 10-yr domain;

1st Runner-up gets Free 5-yr domain ;

2nd Runner-up gets a 3-yr domain





🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ALGORITHMS

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ADVERTISING

—presented in partnership with GRANT FOR THE WEB

A huge thanks to Grant for the Web for this award's prize, which includes:

A $1000 award for the eventual winner (!!!)

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GAMING

— VAIBHAV SAINI: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WRITING Nominee; @vasa_develop on Twitter

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - USER EXEPERIENCE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DESIGN

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CONTENT MARKETING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCTIVITY

🏆 Just Really Cool Tech, Really

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MOBILE

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INTERNET

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MARKETING

🏆 Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FREELANCING

🏆 Extension of the Year

🏆 Meme of The Pandemic

IN SUMMARY:

🟢 Public Nominations for the 2020 Noonies Will Close to the community on Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, at Noon MT.

🗳️ You Can't Win in if You're Not In It: this is your LAST CHANCE to nominate your best in tech for one of the 200+ tech industry awards and prizes listed above!

🤗 Both Award Nominations and Sponsorship Bids are Still Open: Visit noonies.tech/sponsor to learn more!

