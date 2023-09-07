FTC v. Binance: The Background to Know About the Case

FTC v. Binance Court Filing, retrieved on March 27, 2023 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 6 of 31. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here IV. RELEVANT STATUTORY BACKGROUND AND LEGAL FRAMEWORK A. Applicable Provisions Under the Commodity Exchange Act and Regulations 22. The purpose of the CEA is to “serve the public interests . . . through a system of effective self-regulation of trading facilities, clearing systems, market participants and market professionals under the oversight of the Commission,” as well as “to deter and prevent price manipulation or any other disruptions to market integrity; to ensure the financial integrity of all transactions subject to [the] Act and the avoidance of systemic risk; to protect all market participants from fraudulent or other abusive sales practices and misuses of customer assets; and to promote responsible innovation and fair competition among boards of trade, other markets and market participants.” Section 3 of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 5. 23. Derivatives are financial instruments such as futures, options, or swaps that derive their value from something else, including, for example, a benchmark rate, a physical commodity such as oil or wheat, or digital asset commodities. The CEA requires that, subject to certain exemptions, commodity derivative transactions must be conducted on exchanges designated by, or registered with, the CFTC. 24. A digital asset is anything that can be stored and transmitted electronically and has associated ownership or use rights. Digital assets include virtual currencies that are digital representations of value that function as mediums of exchange, units of account, and/or stores of value. Certain digital assets, including BTC, ETH, LTC, and at least two fiat-backed stablecoins, tether (“USDT”) and the Binance USD (“BUSD”), as well as other virtual currencies as alleged herein, are “commodities,” as defined under Section 1a(9) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 1a(9). In recent years, as digital asset markets have evolved, futures contracts have been offered on certain digital assets by boards of trade that are registered with the CFTC, such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Chicago Board Options Exchange. 25. With limited exceptions, Section 5h(a) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 7b-3, and Regulation 37.3, 17 C.F.R. § 37.3 (2022), make it illegal for a person to operate a facility for the trading or processing of swaps unless the facility is registered with the CFTC as a SEF or DCM. 26. Sections 1a(47)(A)(iii), (iv), and (vi) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. §§ 1a(47)(A)(iii), (iv), and (vi), broadly define “swap” to include “any agreement, contract, or transaction”— (iii) [T]hat provides on an executory basis for the exchange, on a fixed or contingent basis, of 1 or more payments based on the value or level of 1 or more interest or other rates, currencies, commodities, securities, instruments of indebtedness, indices, quantitative measures, or other financial or economic interest or property of any kind, or any interest therein or based on the value thereof, and that transfers, as between the parties to the transaction, in whole or in part, the financial risk associated with a future change in any such value or level without also conveying a current or future direct or indirect ownership interest in an asset (including any enterprise or investment pool) or liability that incorporates the financial risk so transferred, including any agreement, contract or transaction commonly known as . . . (I) an interest rate swap; . . . (VII) a currency swap; . . . (XXII) a commodity swap . . . ; (iv) that is an agreement, contract, or transaction that is, or in the future becomes, commonly known to the trade as a swap; [or] (vi) that is any combination or permutation of, or option on, any agreement, contract, or transaction described in any of [these clauses]. 27. Section 1a(47)(D) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. §§ 1a(47)(D), defines a “mixed swap” as including any “any agreement, contract, or transaction that is described in section 3(a)(68)(A) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. § 78c(a)(68)(A)) and also is based on the value of 1 or more interest or other rates, currencies, commodities, instruments of indebtedness, indices, quantitative measures, or other financial or economics interest or property of any kind 28. The provisions of the Act and Regulations that apply to DCMs and SEFs, the facilities where the trading of commodity derivatives typically occurs, establish important protections for U.S. derivatives markets and market participants, including retail customers. For example, DCMs and SEFs must: (a) conform to core principles that are designed to prevent market abuse, Sections 5(d)(12)(a) and 5h(f)(2)(B) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. §§ 7(d)(12)(a), 7b-3(f)(2)(B); (b) ensure their financial stability, Sections 5(d)(21) and 5h(f)(13) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. §§ 7(d)(21), 7b-3(f)(13); (c) protect their information security, Regulations 38.1051(a)(2) and 37.1401(a)(2), 17 C.F.R. §§ 38.1051(a)(2), 37.1401(a)(2) (2022); and (d) safeguard their systems in the event of a disaster, Sections 5(d)(20) and 5h(f)(14) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. §§ 7(d)(20), 7b-3(f)(14). 29. A futures commission merchant (“FCM”) is an individual, association, partnership, corporation, or trust that (i) is engaged in soliciting or in accepting orders for regulated transactions including futures, swaps, commodity options, or retail commodity transactions, or (ii) acts as a counterparty to retail commodity transactions; and which, in connection with either of these activities, “accepts any money, securities, or property (or extends credit in lieu thereof) to margin, guarantee, or secure any trades or contracts that result or may result therefrom.” Section la(28)(A) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § la(28)(A). 30. Retail commodity transactions are commodity transactions that are entered into with, or offered to persons that are not eligible contract participants “on a leveraged or margined basis, or financed by the offeror, the counterparty, or a person acting in concert with the offeror or counterparty on a similar basis.” Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 2(c)(2)(D). Subject to certain exceptions, retail commodity transactions are subject to Section 4(a) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 6(a), “as if” they are contracts of sale of a commodity for future delivery, and therefore may only be executed on a regulated futures exchange. 31. An eligible contract participant (“ECP”) is, in general, an individual who has amounts invested on a discretionary basis, the aggregate of which is in excess of $10 million, or $5 million if theindividual enters into the transaction “in order to manage the risk associated with an asset owned or liability incurred, or reasonably likely to be owned or incurred, by the individual.” Section 1a(18)(xi) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 1a(18)(xi). 32. Among other things, FCMs hold customer funds to margin commodity derivative transactions. In this intermediary role, FCMs are thus a critical component of the U.S. financial system and must comply with requirements, including customer protection and financial integrity requirements, imposed by the Act and Regulations. Among the most fundamental of these requirements is that any person that acts as an FCM shall register as such with the Commission. Section 4d(a) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 6d(a). In addition to registration, FCMs must establish safeguards to prevent conflicts of interest, Section 4d(c) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 6d(c); segregate customer assets to protect them from the risk of the FCM’s insolvency, 7 U.S.C. § 6d(a)(2); and employ only salespeople who register with the CFTC and meet strict proficiency requirements, Section 4k(1) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 6k(1). 33. Regulation 166.3, 17 C.F.R. § 166.3 (2022), requires a Commission registrant such as an FCM to diligently supervise all activities of its officers, employees, and agents relating to its business as a Commission registrant. The term “Commission registrant” as used in 17 C.F.R. § 166.3 means “any person who is registered or required to be registered with the Commission pursuant to the Act or any rule, regulation, or order thereunder.” Regulation 166.1(a), 17 C.F.R. § 166.1(a). 34. Regulation 42.2, 17 C.F.R. § 42.2 (2022), requires, among other things, that every FCM shall comply with applicable provisions of the Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”) and the regulations promulgated by the Department of the Treasury under that Act at 31 C.F.R. chapter X, and with the requirements of 31 U.S.C. § 5318(l) and the implementing regulation jointly promulgated by the Commission and the Department of the Treasury at 31 C.F.R. § 1026.220, which require that an FCM adopt a customer identification program (“CIP”) and file reports with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) concerning certain specified activities and transactions as components of its BSA compliance program. 35. The regulations promulgated by the Department of Treasury under 31 C.F.R. chapter X require, as relevant here, that every FCM must: (1) implement a written CIP that, at a minimum, includes procedures for verifying the identity of each customer sufficient to enable the FCM to form a reasonable belief that it knows the true identity of each customer; (2) retain records collected pursuant to the CIP; and (3) implement procedures for determining whether a customer appears on any list of known or suspected terrorists or terrorist organizations. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 1:23-cv-01887 retrieved on September 4, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. docdroid.net