FTC v. Binance: A Look Into the CEA and Regulations

FTC v. Binance Court Filing, retrieved on March 27, 2023 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 8 of 31. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here IV. RELEVANT STATUTORY BACKGROUND AND LEGAL FRAMEWORK C. Anti-Evasion Principles in the CEA and Regulations 39. Regulation 1.6(a), 17 C.F.R. § 1.6(a) (2022), provides that it “shall be unlawful to conduct activities outside the United States, including entering into agreements, contracts, and transactions and structuring entities, to willfully evade or attempt to evade any provision of the Commodity Exchange Act as enacted by Subtitle A of the Wall Street Transparency and Accountability Act of 2010 or the rules, regulations, and orders of the Commission promulgated thereunder.” See also Section 2(i)(2) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 2(i)(2) (authorizing promulgation of anti-evasion regulations). Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 1:23-cv-01887 retrieved on September 4, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. docdroid.net