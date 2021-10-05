Frontend Dev: How to Build a Predictive Machine Learning Site With React and Python (Part 3)

332 reads

This is the last part of a three-part series we have been developing. We will be building a machine learning React frontend that will predict whether a candidate will or will not be hired based on his or her credentials. The frontend is the visual side of software or an application. It includes all the elements that make up an application interface. For example, whenever you visit and interact with a webpage, what you are seeing is the frontend. When you open your Mac or PC, the beautiful interface you see is what we call frontend.