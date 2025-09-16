New Story

From Walled Gardens to World Grid: A Short History of How We Centralized the Internet

by
byIbukun OG@ibukun8717

I am her

September 16th, 2025
featured image - From Walled Gardens to World Grid: A Short History of How We Centralized the Internet
    Speed
    Voice
Ibukun OG
← Previous

Serverless Social: Building a Twitter Clone on Browser-Only P2P

About Author

Ibukun OG HackerNoon profile picture
Ibukun OG@ibukun8717

I am her

Read my storiesAbout @ibukun8717

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

futurism#future-of-the-internet#decentralized-internet#internet-history#centralization#open-web#digital-sovereignty#development-of-internet#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories