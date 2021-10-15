CBDCs: How Dangerous ARE They?

357 reads

Central Banking Digital Currencies may pose the single greatest threat to personal liberty in our lifetime. CBDCs are built on a distributed ledger, issued by a nation’s state bank, representing its fiat currency. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), they are centrally created and controlled. The first, most well-known and potentially impactful CBDC is the Digital Yuan of China. The Chinese government has already started to distribute free digital yuan. While the Chinese Communist Party insists their efforts are aimed at digitizing banknotes and coins.