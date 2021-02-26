Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium Crypto VPN
Hackernoon logoFrom Reddit's "Hot" ranking algorithm to my satisfying blend of "Top Ranked" and "New" by@pooria

From Reddit's "Hot" ranking algorithm to my satisfying blend of "Top Ranked" and "New"

February 26th 2021 1,565 reads
Pooria R Hacker Noon profile picture

@pooriaPooria R

1000 people gave me project ideas: oneweektomake.com Turning that into a platform: fanfavorite.io

def hot
    s = self.score # upvotes - downvotes
    interval = 69000 # originally 45000
    order = Math.log([s.abs(), 1].max, 10)
    sign = if s > 0
             1.75 # originally 1
           elsif s < 0
             -1.75 # originally -1
           else
             0
           end
    seconds = self.created_at.to_i - 1134028003
    (sign * order + seconds / interval).round 7
  end

I created a site where people can vote and submit projects they want me to build.

It had 2 ranking modes, "top scoring" and "newest"

Problems with "Top" and "New"

This was fine when there was only a dozen projects, but as the list grew, two problems arose:

In the "top scoring view", the top few projects were monopolizing views and votes. Most people just weren't reading down the page enough to see the other ideas.

In the "newest" view, an idea only had a little time to be seen before it was buried by bad ideas or even spam. Also, spammy/bad ideas were invincible to downvotes by virtue of being new.

I needed a middle ground that would show the top ideas while also allowing new ideas a chance in the spotlight.

'Hot' to the rescue

I found reddit's Hot algorithm, translated it from Python to Ruby, and put it on the site.

It was kind of working, but it seems like it was weighing "recency" too much and not weighing the project's score enough. I think Reddit has such high voting volumes that my site's small vote counts was barely moving the needle for their algorithm.

I have no idea what I'm doing

I don't know much math beyond basic algebra. I was pretty mystified by this seemingly simple algorithm, but I got help from an engineer friend.

I found out that if I increased 

sign
, I would amplify the effect of the score on the final ranking. And if I increased 
interval
, I would decrease the importance of a project's recency.

I tweaked the values, eyed the effect, tweaked again, and eventually settled on a setting that resulted in a satisfying blend of the best projects from both "Top Ranked" and "Newest"

Hope this is useful/interesting :)

Previously published on IndieHackers.

Pooria R Hacker Noon profile picture
by Pooria R @pooria. 1000 people gave me project ideas: oneweektomake.com Turning that into a platform: fanfavorite.ioRead my stories
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Book a Demo. Ship Fast. Rest Easy. LaunchDarkly. by @LaunchDarkly
#promoted
Why You Should Chase Interesting Problems, Not Money by @daniel-chae
#tech
TikTok vs Instagram Reels: Which is best for business marketing? by @littleseedgroup
#tiktok-vs-reels
5 Critical Topics Covered at Once: Code Review Practises You Cannot Miss by @drazenz
#coding
3 Reasons Why Blockchain Won't #ReleaseTheKraken: An Interview with John Sebes of TrustTheVote.org by @benjaminbateman
#blockchain-voting
The Era of Attention Economy and Its Destructive Impact: Reasoning by Examples by @maddykutechno
#mindfulness

Tags

#reddit#algorithms#ruby#indie-hackers#hackernoon-top-story#reddit-hot-ranking#reddit-ranking-algorithm#top-ranked-and-new
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.