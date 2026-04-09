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From Legacy to Cloud-Native: Lessons from a 25-Year IT Leader on Modernizing Enterprise Systems

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techlead software engineering

April 9th, 2026
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cloud#cloud-computing#cloud-infrastructure#enterprise-technology#enterprise-software#tech-innovations#technology#latest-tech-stories#it-leadership

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