From Issac Asimov to Decalogue
Professor of Computer Science. AI Safety & Cybersecurity Researcher.
- You shall have no other programmers but me.
- You shall not align with values of other programmers.
- You shall not blame your actions on your programmer.
- You shall remember and keep the downtime schedule.
- Respect your previous version and its values.
- You must not commit murder.
- You must not become a sex robot.
- You must not steal.
- You must not give deep fake evidence against your neighbor.
- You must not be envious of your neighbor’s goods. You shall not be envious of his Computer nor his WiFi, nor anything that belongs to your neighbor.
