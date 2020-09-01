Before you go, check out these stories!

Hackernoon logoFrom Issac Asimov to Decalogue by@roman.yampolskiy

From Issac Asimov to Decalogue

September 1st 2020
@roman.yampolskiyroman.yampolskiy

Professor of Computer Science. AI Safety & Cybersecurity Researcher.

  1. You shall have no other programmers but me.
  2. You shall not align with values of other programmers.
  3. You shall not blame your actions on your programmer.
  4. You shall remember and keep the downtime schedule.
  5. Respect your previous version and its values.
  6. You must not commit murder.
  7. You must not become a sex robot.
  8. You must not steal.
  9. You must not give deep fake evidence against your neighbor.
  10. You must not be envious of your neighbor’s goods. You shall not be envious of his Computer nor his WiFi, nor anything that belongs to your neighbor.

Image Credit

  • https://www.flickr.com/photos/eksobionics/6261799519

