2020 World University Ranking: AI Safety

December 21st 2020
roman.yampolskiy

Professor of Computer Science. AI Safety & Cybersecurity Researcher.

Image courtesy of Joshua Golde at Unsplash

This Top 10 ranking is produced by Dr. Roman V. Yampolskiy (University of Louisville) and is based solely on his biased opinion. (To reduce bias University of Louisville is not ranked here.)

To a certain degree the ranking is also based on perceived reputation, Google scholar listings under AI Safety, quality and quantity of papers, Google search rankings, impact of publications and number of scholars working in the area full time.

Many other universities do work on AI Safety but are not ranked this year. By definition the list excludes all industry labs.

  1. Oxford University (UK)
  2. University of California at Berkeley (USA)
  3. Cambridge University (UK)
  4. University of Montreal (Canada)
  5. Cornell University (USA)
  6. Chalmers University (Sweden)
  7. Stanford University (USA)
  8. ETH Zurich (Switzerland)
  9. University of Pennsylvania (USA)
  10. Carnegie Mellon University (USA)

NR. University of Louisville (USA)

Feel free to email me with suggestions for next year: roman.yampolskiy@louisville.edu





