From Ideas to Reality: Your Guide to Obyte Community Projects

The Obyte ecosystem is like a box of digital tools to be used by anyone to build almost anything in the decentralized software realm. As a user, you could apply the already existing features and tools to your business, payments, or day-to-day activities. This ledger was created to improve our lives, and imagination is the only limit. That’s what Obyte Community Projects are for. . Individuals and businesses worldwide can harness the tools offered by this ecosystem to streamline existing processes, minimize friction, or pioneer entirely new solutions to previously unsolved problems. They could even use existing projects or ready-to-go wallet features to do this. They’re a group of diverse, decentralized applications and solutions created by Obyte users using Obyte technology and outside the Obyte core team Let’s check the potential of these projects ahead. Why create a project in Obyte? As you may know, there are a lot of chains and coins out there, so why Obyte? Well, we can consider that Obyte could be much more efficient than other chains. which can be particularly beneficial for projects involving frequent microtransactions or interactions. This means faster transactions and lower fees, The versatility of Obyte is another key factor. It serves as a robust platform for a wide range of applications, from traditional financial transactions to complex smart contracts and decentralized applications (Dapps). Its flexibility makes it suitable for both experienced developers and hobbyists looking to explore the world of decentralized technologies. Obyte's focus on user-friendly features and simplicity also stands out. The platform is designed to reduce complexity, making it easier for developers to implement projects without unnecessary hurdles. Besides, advanced features like token creation and readable smart contracts are accessible . to non-coder users Unlike other ledgers, Obyte doesn’t have powerful miners or rich Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators capable of censoring transactions. No one needs “permission” to transact in the Obyte Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG), and their transactions can’t be impeded, censored, or stolen. Once a transaction is made, it’ll stay forever on the DAG, without middlemen approval. All of this is imbued in a fully decentralized chain, which is likely the main advantage of this platform. Lastly, we can say that Obyte's active community and support channels, such as Discord, provide a collaborative space for developers and users to share ideas, seek assistance, and connect with like-minded individuals. Projects in Obyte for Developers If you’re a developer interested in building some kind of application in Obyte, luckily for you, others have been here before. For instance, you can find APIs to get attestations, bots, data feeds, or Autonomous Agents (AA). This library is now used by almost every Dapp in Obyte, and it’s open to collaborations. An library is available with useful pieces to integrate into your own software. Obyte JavaScript Another remarkable project is , a lightweight C/C++ implementation of Obyte for the microcontrollers Arduino ESP8266 and ESP32. The library facilitates transaction broadcasting, allowing devices to possess Obyte addresses and make payments, post data into the public ledger, and serve as inputs for smart contracts. Additionally, it supports encrypted messaging, leveraging this protocol for secure communications. Byteduino Beyond these projects, Obyte also offers various tools , including a headless wallet, an Oscript editor, an AA test kit, a lightweight Obyte wallet, proper documentation for beginners, and more. If you’re interested, Obyte is fully open-source on and we’re always welcoming new collaborators. for developers , GitHub Projects in Obyte for Users Of course, not everything is a programming tool. Currently, We can mention the Obyte Asset Registry, the Decentralized Exchange Oswap.io, the Blackbytes.io exchange, a payment processing tool for merchants, an NFT marketplace, and a data explorer. All of them are ready to use and take very small transaction fees. Obyte counts several running projects made by community members for community members. In the it’s possible to create customized tokens with parameters like name, symbol, creator, and supply without coding a single line. They can be a representation of another digital or physical asset or be used as loyalty points, symbolic tokens, Initial Coin Offering (ICO) tokens, memecoins, or whatever the author wants. The price per customized token creation is barely 0.005 GBYTEs (less than $1). , Asset Registry is currently the main DEX available in the whole Obyte ecosystem. It counts 32 pools (shared liquidity reservoirs), including the pairs GBYTE-ETH, GBYTE-WBTC, GBYTE-USDC, GBYTE-BNB, GBYTE-MATIC, and more. or simply exchange different coins using the available liquidity and paying between 0.1% and 0.5% per transaction (depending on assets and pool). Oswap.io Obyte users can be liquidity providers and invest their holdings in one of these pools to receive rewards is available to trade Blackbytes (GBB — a privacy coin) directly from the wallet via chatbot. Meanwhile, the solution allows businesses to accept payments in GBYTEs for goods and services sold online, and its integration is quick and user-friendly with the Woocommerce plugin. Blackbytes.io Exchange Obyte for Merchants More projects include the data explorer, which goes beyond the mere transactions on the DAG, allowing one to check oracles, assets, attestors, bots, witnesses (order providers), and polls. In the same way, the marketplace could let you create and share Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) without effort or programming skills. Obyte.io This data could be used to build smart contracts in the wallet without coding. CryptoThings How can you fund your Obyte project? Besides private investment, we can mention two main ways to fund your Obyte-based project: through a token crowdsale (an ICO, for example) or by applying for a grant from the Obyte Foundation. In the first case, as we mentioned above, users can create their own customized tokens and put them for sale to fund their projects. . Remember that these tokens often represent a stake in a project, granting holders certain rights, benefits, or access to services within the associated ecosystem. So, you have to offer something minimally viable and hardly promote it to get interested people. To do this, it’d be necessary to have a detailed whitepaper, an initial and functional product/platform, and a roadmap to show to potential investors The other way is an Obyte grant. This is a determined amount in GBYTEs or GBB granted to certain projects by the Obyte Foundation. All you need to do is to share a very small paper about your project, including things like what problem it’s solving, timeline and milestones, total budget, and team members. The team in charge of the grants will evaluate this paper along with the community, ask for changes if needed, vote, and approve or reject the grant for it. Short, non-profit, and open-source projects are preferred. Oswap.io and the software libraries mentioned above are on the list. The has approved over $174,000 in GBYTEs over the years, and every project received between $1,000 and $26,000, depending on the funds needed. So far, several interesting projects have been developed thanks to a grant. Obyte Grants Program Overall, we can say that choosing Obyte for a project offers a combination of efficiency, versatility, user-friendliness, funding methods, and a vibrant community, making it an attractive platform for innovative Dapps and other software projects. Featured Vector Image by pch.vector / Freepik