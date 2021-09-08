From Complex Computing to Robotics: What Makes Python A Versatile Language?

Python is an artificial scripting language like different languages ​​such as - Java, Perl, Ruby, PHP, JavaScript, ASP, JSP. It is used for web programming (Django, Flask, Plone, Pyramid, Bottle, and more) It can also be used for desktop applications and mobile development (Kivy, PyQT, Tkinter, wxpython, etc.) There are various reasons why you should prefer Python over other programming languages. Python has proven to be the most compatible programming language, as it supports the development of cross-platform applications.

Overview: Why Use Python?

Before we start with more in-depth thinking about Python, let us take a look at its top options, which provide you with reasons why you should opt for Python to develop applications versus different tools:

Accessible to Code: - For beginners, using a static language for the first time can be inconvenient as it has an added quality. Python is a dynamic language that orders indentation, which promotes readability.

Python is easy to Code compared to the differences in styling languages ​​like Java and C ++ and can be learned in days. It is known as a friendly language for programmers because it is straightforward to use.

Interpreted language: - Python scripts are compiled at run time because they convert to binary immediately at run time. This reduces compilation effort and additional time, while JAVA or C ++ must be compiled before execution.

Object-Oriented: - Python is focused on objects, functions, and combining data. It supports multiple inheritances. It also supports object-oriented and procedure-oriented programming.

Expressive and Sensitive: Python is also a communication language that is considered a top feature because it allows specializing in response instead of syntax. It consists of deep learning libraries useful for detection and AI.

Capabilities and Compatibility

Python has proven to be the most compatible programming language, as it supports the development of cross-platform applications. It proposes a concept to enable barrier-free programs on a small or large scale. Python's rate of development and portability is very high, which allows the same application to work on all platforms. Python consists of rich libraries and many other packages to tackle a particular task.

The cross-platform Python framework works for Android, Windows 7, Linux, and Mac. It is a perfect tool for writing simple scripts and complex multi-threaded applications.

The cool thing about Android containing Python is the ability to use unlimited lines of code already written and available for free.

Frames

A wide range of frameworks is available for Python, capable of developing cross-platform applications such as web, desktop, mobile, or touch devices.

Web Development

Python web development gives many reasons to develop websites using it. Websites nowadays are web applications capable of performing user input calculations and displaying content that we need to show to the specific user. Web applications are executed by the web server, which is hosted on the server, so we don't need another installation. A few of the popular web frameworks are as follows.

Django - Django is a high-level Python web framework that encourages rapid development and clean, pragmatic design. Developed by experienced professional developers, it addresses many challenges when developing web applications. Thus, you will be an expert in writing your application without having to reinvent the wheel. It's completely free and open source.

Flask - Flask is known to be a small-scale web framework written in Python. Known as a microframework, it doesn't need any specific tools or libraries. It's not an information abstraction layer, type validation, or other stuff anywhere pre-existing third-party libraries offer standard functions.

Apart from the above, a few more popular python frameworks are - Pyramid, Bottle, Plone & Django CMS.

Machine Learning and Big-Data

Python is widely used for robotics, machine learning, scientific and complex computing:

Tensorflow is an open-source machine learning framework used to build a neural network.

Opencv is a library of programming functions primarily intended for real-time computer vision, such as live streaming and manipulation with an image.

NumPy is a library for the Python programming language, adding support for large multidimensional arrays and matrices and an extensive collection of high-level math functions to operate on these arrays.

Other popular python libraries such as SciPy, Pandas, and IPython are also trending.

Mobile and Terminal Applications (Touch Devices)

Python has also taken root in mobile and terminal applications.

Kivy is one of the effective cross-platform libraries. The cross-platform computer product or system is a product or system that can run on multiple types of platforms or operating environments. Kivy applications easily run on iOS, Android, Raspberry Pi, Linux, Windows, Mac-OS X with the distribution protocol under free and open-source software. Simply put, we can say one application for multiple operating systems.

PyQT - PyQt5 is a complete set of Python bindings for Qt (Qt is a set of cross-platform C ++ libraries that implement high-level APIs to access many aspects of modern desktop and mobile systems) v5. It is implemented as over 35 plugins and allows Python as an alternative application development language to C ++ on all supported platforms, including iOS and Android. PyQt5 can also be integrated into C ++ based applications to allow users of these applications to configure or enhance the functionality.

Business Applications

Python is also used to build ERP and e-commerce systems.

Odoo is an all-in-one management software that offers a range of business applications that form a complete suite of business management applications.

Tryton is a high-level, three-level general application platform.

ERPNext is free and open-source integrated enterprise resource planning software built on the MariaDB database system using a Python-based server-side framework. ERPNext is generic ERP software used by manufacturers, distributors, and service companies.

Conclusion

Python turns out to be the most dynamic and versatile language as it covers a wide area of ​​software application development. From complex computation for managing large amounts of data to robotics and ML, Python has acquired the field of ERP solutions (web applications) to mobile application development with Kivy.

As a result, Python is the most used programming language these days, and popular platforms like Google and YouTube are also developed using Python or its relevant frameworks.

@ ruchirkakkad. by Ruchir Kakkad Ruchir Kakakd is a Co-founder of WebOccult Technologies. Read my stories